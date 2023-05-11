After a stormy offseason for the Chicago Sky— the city’s WNBA team lost five core members of its 2021 Championship-winning roster in free agency — a preseason win on Sunday introduced Sky fans to the slew of fresh talent on the horizon.
Last year, the University of Chicago Medicine-sponsored team returned largely in-tact with aspirations to become the next Chicago basketball dynasty and the first WNBA team to defend their title since the Los Angeles Sparks’ back-to-back victories in 2001 and 2002. Led by franchise veterans Allie Quigley and Courtney Vandersloot and perennial All-Star Candace Parker, the Sky finished their season at the top of the league, only to fall to the Connecticut Sun in game five of the playoff semifinals.
This year, the season opens with a different Sky: Only one member of last year’s starting lineup, Kahleah Copper, is still with the team. Since news of the departures broke this spring, Coach James Wade has insisted that this season will not be a “rebuild” — at least not in the euphemistic sense. As he assembles this year’s team around Copper’s leadership, Wade insists that the Sky will remain in postseason contention. The 12-player roster won’t be finalized until the season officially kicks off on May 19, but a cohort of seasoned pros and young recruits joined Copper and returning bench players Rebekah Gardner, Dana Evans and Ruthy Hebard for training camp this month.
At the May 7 matchup at the Wintrust Arena in South Loop, the new lineup mounted a dominant performance against the Indiana Fever, winning 81-56.
Copper sat on the bench in her street clothes, taking the day to recover from the strenuous training camp schedule. She was joined by Hebard, who recently gave birth to her first child, and Marina Mabrey — the team’s explosive new shooting guard who arrived in Chicago last Thursday just days after being named MVP of the Italian league championship. Veteran center Elizabeth Williams, secretary of the WNBA Players Association who joins the Sky from the Washington Mystics, was taken out of the game after just four minutes of play following a hard fall that placed her under medical supervision for a possible concussion. While these high-profile players sat on the bench, fans had an opportunity to see new talent in action and imagine the potential strength of the team when Copper, Mabrey, and Williams are on the court.
With 15 points, the Sky’s top scorer of the evening was forward Isabelle Harrison, who signed with the team as a free agent from the Dallas Wings. In addition to her floating jump shot, Harrison brings her charisma and reputation as one of the league’s fashion icons. She’s wasted no time getting settled in Chicago, live-tweeting her first experience ordering a dipped Italian beef sandwich last week. (“It was sooo good,” she wrote, giving the sub a heart eyes emoji.)
One of the night’s standout performances came from fiery shooting guard Courtney Williams, who last stepped on the court at Wintrust on September 8, 2022 — the night that the Sky’s dream of running back their 2021 championship came to an end — as a member of the Connecticut Sun. Whatever Sky fans are feeling about last season’s painful end, and the roster transformation it sparked, they are clearly ready to embrace Williams as a member of the franchise. Her gladiatorial celebrations after making two big three-pointers drew huge cheers from the crowd. Though he missed Williams’ victory lap because his “eyes were following the basketball,” Wade approves of his player’s performance. “I love her engagement with the fans because it gives the crowd energy,” he said after the game. “You can tell she has a joy in playing this game.”
Positive energy and rapport with the fans are ineffable qualities that make a difference in the eyes of the Sky’s coaching staff. Wade praised the contributions of “infectious” Gary, Indiana native, Dana Evans. “She’s very underrated in the way she tries to pick her teammates up, and it adds a lot of value to our group,” he said. Though she contributed 12 points, including two three-point shots, Wade insisted that the value that players like Evans bring to the team goes beyond the score and is “not always on the stat sheet.” A valuable passer and play-maker, Evans’ confidence was particularly on display in her pick-and-roll screens with Harrison. “We practice together,” Harrison said after the game. She thinks Sky fans should expect more of this from the duo: “I know how Dana can pass, and how she looks for her posts, and I want to make sure she keeps passing (the ball).”
Gardner, who contributed valuable minutes off the bench in her rookie season last year, started for the Sky on Sunday in Copper’s position. Playing her second year in the league at 33-years-old, Gardner’s success reflects Wade’s aptitude for scouting elite contributors from underrecognized corners of the sport. Against the Fever, Gardner scored 13 points, including two threes. Reflecting on her strong performance Sunday, Wade emphasized Gardner’s previous success: “She shot the ball at 35% from three last year … she just didn’t shoot enough of them.” As Gardner takes on a larger role this season, Wade and the coaching staff are encouraging her not to second-guess herself and to take all the “good shots” that come her way.
Wade’s preference to bring in experienced players over young rookies has been a point of minor controversy in the offseason, as the trade that brought Mabrey to Chicago saw the Sky give up most of their early round draft picks through 2025. The matchup with the Fever provided a distinct contrast to this strategy, as the Indiana team drafted five rookies this year, including No. 1 pick Aliyah Boston of the University of South Carolina. Boston started the game for the Fever, drawing huge cheers from Sky fans as she stepped onto the court just one day after attending her college graduation. Harrison took primary responsibility guarding Boston for the Sky. “I’m happy for Aliyah, I’ve heard a lot of good things about her as a player and as a person,” Harrison said after the game. “I’m sure she got those first game jitters out of the way.” Boston scored eight points for the Fever in her 15 minutes of play.
Reflecting on training camp thus far, Wade is optimistic about how the team is coming together. “They are really eager to play for each other, and to play for the staff,” he said. “We haven’t had a lot of practice-time together, but the amount of growth that we’re having every day — we’re getting better every day, and you can actually see it.” He added that fans can expect jubilant and charismatic performances all season. “Something we try to promote here is playing with a lot of joy, no matter what the pressure is.”
The Sky have one more preseason game: a high-profile exhibition match against the Minnesota Lynx on May 13 at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. As the first-ever WNBA game to be played in Canada, the league’s executives will be paying close attention to fan response as they consider cities for expansion soon. The WNBA currently has 12 teams and just 144 roster spots, making it one of the most competitive professional sports leagues in the world. “This is a prestigious place, the WNBA,” said Wade, reflecting on the level of performance of his players and taking a jab at critics of women’s sports. “No matter how much people diss it.”
Following the Canada match, the Sky’s season will open in Phoenix against the Mercury on May 21 at 3 p.m. CST. The game — which will also be Brittney Griner’s return to the league following her 10-month long wrongful detainment in Russia — will be televised on ESPN and ESPN+. The Sky’s first game at Wintrust will take place on Friday, May 26 against the Washington Mystics, with tickets starting at $22.
