Help support your local Hyde Park businesses.
The University of Chicago's 53rd Street Blog is sharing its compilation of local shops and restaurants' business operations during the coronavirus pandemic. The Herald will collaborate with the U. of C. to keep the list as up-to-date as possible.
As long as the Covid-19 crisis continues the Herald will post the list daily to guarantee it is easily accessible and publish it in the print edition.
"Third-party delivery' refers to services like Uber Eats, DoorDash, GrubHub, Postmates and Caviar.
Restaurants
- Aloha Poke, 5221 S. Harper Court, is closed until further notice.
- Ascione Bistro, 1500 E. 53rd St., is open for curbside pick-up and delivery during normal business hours. 773-363-8161.
- Bar Louie, 5500 S. Shore Drive, is open for takeout and delivery. 773-729-1900.
- Bonjour Bakery Cafe, 1550 E. 55th St., is open for carryout orders. 773-241-5300.
- Boston Market, 1424 E. 53rd St., is open for takeout and delivery. 773-288-2600.
- The Budlong Hot Chicken, 1301 E. 53rd St., is open for regular hours for call-in and takeout orders and delivery through third-party services. 773-270-9005
- Cafe 53, 1369 E. 53rd St., is open for takeout and delivery. 773-493-1000.
- Cafe Corea, 1603 E. 55th St., is open for takeout and delivery. 773-288-1795.
- Can’t Believe It’s Not Meat, 1368 E. 53rd St., is open for walk- or call-in and curbside pickup and online delivery through third-party services. 773-675-8208.
- Cedars, 1206 E. 53rd St., is open with a limited menu for curbside takeout and delivery from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. 773-324-6227.
- Chant, 1509 E.53rd St., is open for carryout, curbside pickup and delivery from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sundays for curbside pick-up and deliveries from noon to 9 p.m. 773-324-1999.
- Chipotle Mexican Grill, 1522 E. 53rd St., is open for takeout and delivery. 773-347-0008.
- Cholie's Pizza, 1601 E. 53rd St., is open for takeout. 773-684-8688.
- De Rice Asian Cuisine, 920 E. 47th St., is open for takeout. 773-268-6868
- Dollop, 5500 S. University Ave., is closed for food and beverage sales but offering coffee bean delivery.
- Five Guys, 1456 E. 53rd St., is open for carryout orders. 773-363-6090.
- Giordano's, 5311 S. Blackstone Ave., is open for takeout and delivery. 773-947-0200.
- Gorée Cuisine, 1126 E. 47th St., is open for takeout. 773-855-8120.
- Harold's Chicken Shack Fish & Pizza, 1208 E. 53rd St., is open for takeout. 773-752-9270.
- Italian Fiesta Pizzeria, 1306 E. 47th St., is closed.
- Ja' Grill, 1510 E. Harper Court, is closed until April 1.
- Jolly Pumpkin Pizzeria & Brewery, 5215 S. Harper Ave., is closed.
- Kikuya Restaurant, 1601 E. 55th St., is open for carry-out and deliveries through third-party services. 773-667-3727.
- Kilwins, 5226 S. Harper Ave., is open for takeout orders. 773-675-6731.
- Lake Shore Cafe, 4900 S. Lake Shore Drive, is closed.
- la petite folie, 1504 E. 55th St., is open for carryout and curbside pickup. 773-493-1394.
- Leona's Pizzeria & Restaurant, 1236 E. 53rd St., is open for takeout and delivery. 773-363-2600.
- Litehouse Whole Food Grill, 1660 E. 55th St., is open for walk- and call-in and curbside pickup and online delivery through third-party services. 773-633-2587.
- The LSTC Refectory, 1100 E. 55th St., is closed until April 1.
- McDonald’s, 5200 S. Lake Park Ave., is open for pick-up and delivery orders. 773-288-2161.
- Medici on 57th, 1327 E. 57th St., is open for pickup and delivery from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. 773-667-7394.
- Mellow Yellow, 1508 E. 53rd St., is open for carryout orders and third-party delivery. 773-667-2000.
- Mesler, 1401 E. 53rd St., is closed.
- Mikkey’s Retro Grill, 5319 S. Hyde Park Blvd., is open for walk- or call-in orders, curbside pickup and third-party delivery. 773-675-8525.
- Morry's Deli, 5500 S. Cornell Ave., is open for takeout. 773-363-3800.
- Nando’s PERi-PERi, 1447 E. 53rd St., is open for carryout orders. 773-675-5261.
- Native Foods Cafe, 1518 E. Harper Court, is open for takeout and delivery. 773-241-7800.
- Nella Pizza e Pasta, 1125 E. 55th St., is open for pick-up orders and third-party delivery. A GoFundMe has been set up for affected workers. 773-643-0603.
- Nicky's Chinese Food, 5231 S. Woodlawn Ave., is open for takeout. 773-324-5340 or 773-324-5341.
- The Nile Hyde Park, 1162 E. 55th St., is open for takeout and delivery. 773-324-9499.
- Noodles Etc., 1333 E.57th St., is open for curbside pickup and deliveries from 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. 773-684-2801.
- The Original Pancake House, 1358 E. 47th St., is open for takeout. 773-285-1400.
- Piccolo Mondo, 1642 E. 56th St., is closed. A GoFundMe has been set up for affected workers.
- Pizza Capri, 1501 E. 53rd St., is open for pickup and delivery. 773-324-7777.
- Plein Air Cafe, 5751 S. Woodlawn Ave., is closed.
- Porkchop, 5121 S. Harper Ave., is open for carryout and delivery. 773-493-9333.
- Potbelly Sandwich Shop, 5428 S. Lake Park Ave., is taking phone orders only and serving people at the door. 773-493-0129.
- The Promontory, 5311 S. Lake Park Ave. W., is open for carryout from noon to 8 p.m. A GoFundMe for affected workers has been set up. 312-801-2100.
- Rajun Cajun, 1459 E. 53rd St., is open for curbside pickup or delivery, both through the restaurant and third-party services. 773-955-1145.
- Roti Modern Mediterranean, 1526 E. 53rd St., is open for takeout. 773-906-5582.
- Salonica, 1440 E. 57th St., is open for takeout and delivery from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. 773-752-3899.
- Saucy Porka, 1164 E. 55th St., is open for pickup and third-party delivery. 872-244-3772.
- Seoul Taco, 1321 E. 57th St., is offering third-party delivery and pick-up orders. 773-891-2266.
- Shinju Sushi, 1375 E. 53rd St., is open for takeout and delivery. 773-966-6669.
- Siam Thai, 1639 E. 55th St., is open for takeout. 773-324-9296.
- Sip & Savor, 5301 S. Hyde Park Blvd., is open for takeout. 773-952-4532.
- Sit Down Café & Sushi Bar, 1312 E. 53rd St., is open for curbside carryout and third-party delivery. 773-324-3700.
- The Snail Thai Cuisine, 1649 E. 55th St., is open for takeout and delivery. 773-667-5423.
- Soul Shack, 1368 E. 53rd St., is offering walk- and call-in, curbside and online delivery through third parties. 773-891-0126.
- Southside Ken Chinese Cuisine, 1611 E. 55th St., is open for takeout. 773-363-1515.
- Strings Ramen Shop, 1453 E. 53rd St., is open for carryout and delivery. 773-633-2797.
- Te'amo Boba Bar, 1115 E. 55th St., is open for pickup and delivery. 773-947-6547.
- Terrace Grill, 5020 S. Lake Shore Drive, is open for takeout. 773-288-5500.
- Thai 55 Restaurant, 1607 E. 55th St., is open for takeout. 773-363-7119.
- TruthNorth Cafe, 1323 E. 57th St., is open for pickup, takeout and delivery. 773-538-7372.
- Uncle Joe's Jerk Chicken, 1461 E. Hyde Park Blvd., is open for takeout. 773-241-5550.
- Valois, 1518 E. 53rd St., is open for pickup. 773-667-0647.
- Virtue Restaurant, 1462 E. 53rd St., is open for carryout and curb-side pickup Wednesday-Sunday 5-9 p.m. 773-947-8831.
Stores and services
- 57th Street Books, 1301 E. 57th St., is closed to the public but providing free shipping on everything.
- A‘Vents by August, 5231 S. Harper Court, is closed but will share an online engagement plan.
- Busted Bra Shop, 1013½ E. 53rd St., is closed but mailing items.
- Capital One Bank, 1465 E. 53rd St., is closed, though the vestibule is open for ATM use.
- Core Power Yoga, 1539 E. 53rd St., is closed.
- Cornell Florist, 1645 E. 55th St., is open for delivery and curbside pickups.
- Dearborn Denim, 1504 E. 53rd St., is closed.
- First Aid Comics, 1617 E. 55th St., is providing mail-order services through firstaidchicago@gmail.com or 773-752-6642.
- The Frock Shop Dress Rentals, 5231 S. Harper Court, is operating online with in-person appointments to resume soon.
- Harper Theater, 5238 S. Harper Ave., is closed.
- Hyde Park Produce, 1226 E. 53rd St., is open and offering free delivery through Mercato.com.
- Hyde Park Property Management, 1421 E. 53rd St., can lead housing virtual tours.
- L.A. Fitness, 5224 S. Lake Park Ave., is closed.
- Pearle Vision, 1200 E. 53rd St., is closed.
- Powell’s Books Chicago, 1501 E. 57th St., is closed.
- The Revival, 1160 E. 55th St., is closed.
- The Security Shop, 1605 E. 55th St., is open.
- Seminary Co-op Bookstore, 5751 S. Woodlawn Ave., is closed but offering free delivery.
- Sprocket & Stone, 1013 E. 53rd St., is offering curbside pickup and deliveries but no in-store services.
- The University of Chicago Bookstore, 970 E. 58th St., is closed.
- Wesley’s Shoes, 1506 E. 55th St., is open and offering free delivery.
Government services
State Rep. Curtis J. Tarver II's (D-25th) staff is working from home, and his office is closed. People are encouraged to call 773-363-8870 or email office@repcurtisjtarverii.com for constituent services.
"This is a pandemic that no one community is immune to, and we must listen to our state and local health care leaders and providers to help protect ourselves and those around us," Tarver said in a statement. "By following guidelines set by state and federal agencies, we can help slow the spread of this diseases and give health providers the critical time and adequate resources they need to address this situation."
"By taking reasonable measures, we can make a difference in helping to slow and ultimately end this pandemic. I will continue to be in contact with IDPH and our state officials to work with them to make sure that our community has the proper resources and information during these difficult circumstances."
Tarver represents Kenwood east of Woodlawn Avenue and Hyde Park west of Ellis Avenue.
State Rep. Kambium Bucker (D-26th), who represents the rest of Hyde Park-Kenwood, has cancelled his community events through early April and closed his district office to the public, though staff can be reached at 773-924-1775 and buckner@illinois26.com.
"In order to beat the coronavirus pandemic and protect the public health of our community, we must all do our part to support social distancing efforts," Buckner said in a statement.
"In order to flatten the curve and support our community members working hard in the medical field, we must all work together to control the spread of the coronavirus," he continued. "I encourage everyone to adhere to the guidelines set by medical experts during this time to help protect the public’s health and well-being."
State Sen. Robert Peters' (D-13th) staff are working remotely. Constituent services are available at info@senatorrobertpeters.com or 773-363-1996.
Ald. Sophia King's (4th) physical office is closed, but staff are working remotely and can be reached at 773-536-8103 or ward04@cityofchicago.org.
Ald. Leslie Hairston's (5th) office is closed: "The office will operate remotely and staff members will still be available by phone and email during normal business hours until further notice," she said in a statement. Voicemail can be left at 773-324-5555.
This list will be updated.
