During the Oct. 12, 2021, Jackson Park Advisory Council (JPAC) meeting, President Louise McCurry shared a timeline for reconstruction of the Clarence Darrow Memorial Bridge, which connects the west side and east side of Jackson Park just south of the Museum of Science and Industry (MSI) Columbia Basin lagoon.
Today, the bridge stands overgrown with weeds and a few small trees. It was declared unsafe in 2009. In the late fall of 2013, pedestrian and bicycle access to the bridge were blocked, first by a temporary fence and eventually by a more permanent one. (Car access had been cut off previously.) Periodically, someone cuts a hole in the fence, allowing access to those who wish to squeeze through. Within a week or so, the fence is repaired.
Historically, the bridge was part of a public road, variously named Circuit Road and Columbia Drive, that looped around the MSI and the Columbia Basin. Now, even though it is only an isolated remnant of that road, the bridge remains under the jurisdiction of the Chicago Department of Transportation (CDOT).
During the October JPAC meeting, McCurry reported that CDOT engineer Luis Benitez had given her a timeline for the bridge’s repair. This timeline was reported in the group’s next newsletter: "CDOT is actively working on Phase I (NEPA process/Historic). Phase II Design starts 3rd quarter of 2022. They will advertise for construction 2nd quarter of 2023. Construction is to start 3rd quarter 2023 with 12 month construction, so completion would be in late 2024."
If the timeline is met and the reconstructed bridge is completed in 2024, it will have taken CDOT over a decade to finish the project, and 15 years since the structure was first declared unsafe.
Why has the repair process for the Darrow Bridge — a historic structure that park advocates say would help seniors and others with limited mobility issues navigate Jackson Park more easily — taken so many years?
The Herald examined newspaper reports, newsletters, publicly accessible documents, and public documents accessed through Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests in order to put together a partial timeline of the project’s progression. After early delays, perhaps due to difficulties acquiring funding, the bridge project was sidelined for several years because of the federal review process for the Obama Presidential Center (OPC). Now, with $2 million in state funding earmarked for the bridge and the construction of the OPC well under way to the south, advocates hope that the Darrow Bridge can finally be replaced and reopened.
October’s meeting isn’t the first time CDOT has announced a timeline for reconstruction of the bridge. In August of 2014, Benitez reported to JPAC on the progress of a plan for reconstructing the Darrow Bridge, telling the group that the city “will not be able to start construction until the end of 2017."
Later in 2014, McCurry and Fran Vandervoort wrote a letter to the Herald as representatives of JPAC. In the letter, they commented on the purpose of the bridge and its need for repair.
"Since the mid-1880s, the bridge has been crossed by people traveling by foot, carriage or other vehicular means,” they wrote. “The bridge was the way to go, to get to the west side of Jackson Park, Wooded Island, the Midway Plaisance and points beyond. Or it was the way to get to Lake Michigan, the vast meadow now known as Bobolink Meadow or the tennis courts or North Harbor."
They also wrote about the "tens of millions of dollars" the federal government had been providing for the construction of three pedestrian bridges over South Lake Shore Drive between 35th and 43rd Streets.
"Some 20 blocks south of the sites for these bridges, another bridge cries for help. For several years, the historic Clarence Darrow Bridge in Jackson Park has been falling apart," they wrote.
In concluding their letter, McCurry and Vandervoort wrote, "We South Siders rejoice that new pedestrian bridges across South Lake Shore Drive will open Chicago's lakefront to families and other groups from North Kenwood, Oakland, and Bronzeville. An intact Darrow Bridge would complement the new bridges and complete local access to the great treasure that is Lake Michigan. It is an investment that must be made."
The Herald reported that CDOT spokesperson Michael Claffey told JPAC in 2015 that the city had picked a firm to conduct an engineering study and design of the bridge. Claffey added that construction could begin in late 2018 or early 2019.
In 2017, the Chicago Metropolitan Agency for Planning (CMAP) approved about $5 million in funding for the Darrow Bridge project. A spokesperson for CMAP told the Herald this November that the funds were not a grant — instead, CDOT would spend the money from its own budget and then request reimbursement from the Federal Highway Administration through the Illinois Department of Transportation for up to the $5 million.
The $5 million appears to have removed a major obstacle to the project’s progress. In August of 2017, DNAinfo reported that Tanera Adams, a CDOT project manager, told JPAC: “I have funds, it’s not a pipe dream.” She added, “For literally two years, I was applying for grants.” At a 5th Ward meeting that year, Benitez reported that construction on the project was slated to begin in 2019.
Though funding had been secured, the Darrow Bridge project soon found itself delayed by another, much larger effort in Jackson Park.
Most projects have to go through a review — for example, zoning changes must be approved by City Council. Among other hurdles, the bridge project is subject to a pair of federal processes: the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) review and the National Historic Preservation Act (NHPA) Section 106 review. The NEPA review focuses on the natural and human environment, while the Section 106 review focuses on historic properties.
In Illinois, both of these are managed by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR). The Section 106 review is specifically managed by the Illinois State Historic Preservation Office (SHPO), a division of the IDNR.
These reviews can take years for large projects. The first meeting in the Section 106 review for the Obama Presidential Center (OPC) took place on Dec. 1, 2017, while the final signed memorandum of agreement was published on Dec. 17, 2020. The OPC NEPA determination was completed Feb. 1, 2021.
Emails obtained through FOIA show that state agencies appeared to prepare for these reviews to begin for the Darrow Bridge around the time of the CMAP funding announcement.
In June of 2017, the nonprofit Landmarks Illinois was invited by SHPO, the state agency that manages reviews of historical properties, "to provide input on the proposed removal and replacement of the Columbia (Clarence Darrow) Bridge in Jackson Park, which is contributing to the Jackson Park National Register district."
On Sept. 7, 2017, Rachel Leibowitz, a preservation officer with the state, sent an email to Eleanor Gorski, a deputy commissioner with the city’s Department of Planning and Development. "I did have discussions yesterday with FHWA (Federal Highway Administration) and IDOT (Illinois Department of Transportation) staff regarding the road projects (LSD, Cornell), the Midway, and the Darrow Bridge, all of which will be reviewed under Section 106," she wrote.
Then, on Dec. 14 of that year, the Chicago Tribune reported that the Darrow Bridge had been put up for sale as part of the federal review processes. At the time, the Tribune also reported that Michael Claffey of CDOT had clarified that the structure wasn't actually going to be sold for a price, but would be deconstructed and moved.
While this may have seemed like forward progress, state employees’ emails suggest the federal review for the bridge had not actually come close to starting yet because of the OPC review.
In a Dec. 18 email, Emilie Land with the Illinois Department of Transportation told a SHPO employee that “we have not heard anything on this one in a while, as it’s been pushed aside to deal with the extremely fast track Obama Presidential Center project in Jackson Park."
On Dec. 20, in response to a query about the Tribune story from Lisa DiChiera of Landmarks Illinois, Leibowitz, the state preservation officer, wrote: "To the best of my knowledge, consultation has yet to be initiated for this undertaking. I do not believe our office has anything on its files. At this time, mitigation discussions are premature. Cart before horse. The bridge should not yet be offered for sale or removal." This email was copied to Gorski from the DPD.
On March 8, 2018, the Permit Review Committee of the Commission on Chicago Landmarks approved the demolition and reconstruction of the Darrow Bridge. The demolition was approved with several conditions, including: “The existing bridge structure and deck will be demolished and replaced with new in the same location, size, overall design and appearance."
During the Chicago Plan Commission meeting of May of 2018, at which the Obama Foundation (OF) received the Commission's approval for the construction of the OPC, the foundation presented a PowerPoint that included a map entitled "Enhanced landscaping and improved pedestrian connectivity through the park." On that map, the Darrow Bridge was highlighted and annotated with, "Reconnect the Clarence Darrow Bridge gap (under separate contract)."
In 2019, as reported by the Herald, Claffey said, "Due to the historic nature of the bridge and approval process that is required, we could not officially commence the design until we have final state and Federal Highway Administration approvals in hand." Claffey then said that work on the bridge would not begin until late 2020 or early 2021.
The Darrow Bridge was not mentioned in the final signed (November 2020) Memorandum of Agreement between the Federal Highway Administration, the Illinois State Historic Preservation Officer and the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation (an independent federal agency) regarding projects in Jackson Park associated with the construction of the OPC.
But this past year, the project appears to have been kickstarted again. An August 23, 2021, spreadsheet from the Illinois Transportation Enhancement Program (ITEP) lists a $2 million award to CDOT for the Columbia Drive “Clarence Darrow” Pedestrian Bridge reconstruction.
And in April of 2021 the Chicago Metropolitan Agency for Planning listed CDOT as an applicant for $2.466 million to reconstruct the "historic bike-ped bridge over Jackson Park Lagoon and connecting trails."
The project will only receive the $2 million from ITEP. Dawn Raftery of CMAP wrote to the Herald, "While we were reviewing applications for the current funding pool, IDOT selected projects for its 2020-2021 Illinois Transportation Enhancement Program (ITEP). The IDOT program includes the $2 million that CDOT indicated it needs to complete the Darrow bridge project."
Still, the reviews have not begun. On November 22, 2021, Jayette Bolinski, Director of Communications, Illinois Department of Natural Resources, wrote in response to a question from the Herald about the existence of any current review, Section 106 or otherwise, by SHPO of the Darrow Bridge project, "To our knowledge, we have received no requests for consultation from the entities overseeing this project.”
On December 22, 2021, the Herald checked in with Bolinski, who reported that SHPO had not received any requests for consultation concerning the Darrow Bridge since her Nov. 22 email.
On Dec. 17, CDOT spokesman Michael Claffey told the Herald: “I’m not sure there is a different explanation from what I have previously told you about the federal approval process being put on hold while the OPC went through it. But I’ll see if we can elaborate.” CDOT did not provide further comment by press time.
Every year around March 13, a group of Clarence Darrow aficionados gather at the east end of the bridge to honor the legendary lawyer near the date of his death. They make a few speeches, read some of Darrow’s writings, and toss flowers into the Columbia Basin lagoon, where it is said that his ashes were scattered.
Among them is longtime park activist Fran Vandervoort, one of the authors of the 2014 letter to the Herald. In July of 2020, Vandervoort moved into an apartment in Montgomery Place, 5550 S. South Shore Drive. She wrote to the Herald that she has "a superb view of Jackson Park, the MSI, and 57th St. Beach."
Continuing, Vandervoort wrote, "I am quite aware of the interest many residents have in Jackson Park, and many of them walk in the Park. Those with limited mobility — and there are a significant number — are deprived of easy access to Wooded Island by the blocked bridge. Easier access to Wooded Island from the east is very important to them."
Speaking of herself, Vandervoort wrote, "In addition to missing the joy and satisfaction of tossing bouquets of flowers in to the dark waters of the Jackson Park lagoon (the Columbia Basin), on the anniversary of Clarence Darrow’s promise to return on his birthday, the lack of attention to this wonderful example of 19th century structural design is a disgrace."
Correction: This story originally misdescribed the annual gathering at the Darrow Bridge. It is held around the date of Clarence Darrow's death on March 13, not his birthday on April 18. The Herald regrets the error.
(1) comment
Fifteen years we have waited. It will probably be another fifteen years before they actually rebuild it. I wonder about the golf shelter building, further South, near 67th.
They put up a fence, around it, as it decays. It may be the work of a known architect.
