Dozens of people are running for alderman of the 4th, 5th and 20th wards in the Feb. 28 municipal election. The Herald is collecting questions from our readers to ask the candidates.
We want to help mid-South Siders see where their candidates stand on the issues most important to them. We'll collect your responses and send your questions to candidates this weekend. Candidates' responses to these questions will appear in print and online next week in our voter guides for the 4th, 5th and 20th wards.
A note about the submission form:
- Your name and contact information will not be shared with the candidates or published
- Please be sure to specify what neighborhood or ward you're in so we can send your question to the correct candidates.
- Questions about the submission process? Email hpherald@hpherald.com
