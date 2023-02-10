For those who knew the late Dr. David Stewart well, the shoes he left four years ago can never be filled. But at the church where he volunteered his time and medical skill for two decades, a prayerful optimism prevails among his old collaborators. Somehow, church leaders say, the Norma Jean Sanders Free Clinic will find another doctor to carry on Stewart’s work, caring for homeless people and other area residents in need, without any money changing hands.
Established in 2001 at Kenwood United Church of Christ, 4600 S. Greenwood Ave., the clinic served a good 20 patients every Friday, according to emeritus Pastor Leroy Sanders, for whose wife the clinic was named. The work continued until 2019, when Stewart finally gave up doctoring to accept a pastorate in rural Pennsylvania. He died of prostate cancer in 2021.
In the clinic’s first 12 years of operation, Stewart logged more than 10,000 exams and consultations, most with patients who would otherwise have had to resort to emergency rooms or do without care.
When he first showed up at the Kenwood church around the turn of the millennium, its “Feed the People” program was already an established tradition. Free breakfast and lunch had been offered there four days a week for some 20 years, with the biggest attendance on Fridays.
Stewart, at the time, was studying to become a minister — while continuing to practice general medicine, as he had in Michigan after completing his residency there. A South Side native with an M.D. from Rush University, he had returned to the city to enroll at Chicago Theological Seminary.
Thus began a dual ministry of preaching and healing that was a marvel to many around him.
“Had he not come, there probably would not be a free clinic,” said Roger Dart, a seminary classmate who helped Stewart run the operation and who still drives to the Kenwood church regularly from his home in Deerfield. Dart is on the clinic’s board of directors, who continue to advertise in hopes of finding an MD who will volunteer for them.
In November, one doctor did answer the church's ad and agreed to take on the job. But according to Sanders, the arrangement fell through due to conflicting agendas.
The path Stewart followed, forgoing what could have been a more profitable medical practice to help the poor, was to Dart “a point of amazement.”
“It was an unusual course of action,” Dart said. “He was the only person in the seminary with a degree in medicine. He had worked so hard to obtain that education. I couldn’t imagine what would make someone give that up.
“He was intellectually inquisitive,” Dart continued, “and had a strong interest in psychology. He was a good theologian as well as a good doctor. An interesting blend.”
According to Rev. Sanders, who spearheads all of the community outreach work at the Kenwood church, it was Stewart’s idea to build on the meal program by offering guests on-the-spot medical exams. With time, he also became associate pastor.
“He was a big, solid fellow,” Dart said. “His worship-leading was exuberant, joyful and powerful.”
Sanders chuckled as he recalled the booming baritone voice which often enhanced worship services at both the seminary and the church. “No, he never needed a mic to speak! And he loved to sing.” A member of the Barbershop Harmony Society, Stewart formed a men’s trio that often sang at the seminary’s Wednesday worship. Said Dart, “We were always excited when those guys got together.”
And at the beginning of each free Friday meal, Stewart would start in on a hymn, soon joined by Dart and many of the guests. Then, before forks were taken in hand, he would give the blessing. Sanders fondly remembers him as a Sunday-morning soloist, rendering traditional hymns like “How Great Thou Art” and “It is Well With My Soul.”
Before or after meals, guests could be screened for high blood pressure, diabetes, infections. Stewart was often able to ease arthritis or breathing problems with medication. He referred patients out to dentists and other specialists. Dart, certified as a pedorthist, checked feet, which are often clues to systemic problems like diabetes.
“Sometimes I’d refer them to the doctor,” he said. “Other times I could do something simple, like a comfort insole, or just teaching people how their shoes should fit. People who live on the street are on their feet constantly.”
The clinic’s first visitors, as Sanders recalled, were all part of the group who came to eat. But eventually the clinic drew visitors even from the suburbs, most without ties to the church or the soup kitchen.
In an effort to reconnect with the clinic’s old clientele, the church has begun to host health-focused events. Its first Senior Health Fair, on a rain-soaked day in January, drew some 85 visitors to ask questions and find out where to obtain the health services they needed, including vaccinations. There will be a second one this Wednesday, Feb. 15, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Sanders is talking to several hospitals about sending someone to administer vaccines for flu and COVID-19. So far, all Kenwood UCC is are able to do is hand visitors a piece of paper with information on where to go for shots.
“It’s one thing to talk about (a vaccine), and another to provide it,” he said.
Now several years into the search for another doctor like Stewart, Sanders admitted that it’s an uphill struggle. It’s not clear where such a person would come from.
Half a century ago, Doctors Without Borders began sending volunteer MDs to far-flung countries in crisis. Its website cites “the belief that all people should have access to high quality health care, regardless of gender, race, religion, creed, or political affiliation,” and boasts of 10 million medical consultations provided annually. But the organization doesn’t operate within the U.S.
A 2017 survey of 31 physicians volunteering at free clinics in Southern California revealed “uniformly positive perceptions of their volunteer service.” Perhaps surprisingly, these doctors reported reduced levels of stress. “Volunteering,” the study concluded, “provided a protective ‘escape hatch’ from the pressures of the physicians’ regular jobs.”
