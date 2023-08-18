The University of Chicago Medical Center is beefing up security after a weekend brawl in the emergency room injured three employees.
On Sunday night, August 13, a group of more than 15 people entered the emergency room at 5841 S. Maryland Avenue following a shooting in nearby Washington Park that killed one teenager and injured three others.
Around 8:20 p.m., the group moved into patient treatment areas, where several fights began to break out, according to a memo released by the U. of C. Medical Center.
Three hospital employees and one member of the group were injured in the brawl, the memo said. U. of C. Medicine said it has spoken with frontline staff and is reviewing its security measures.
