More than a hundred community members and leaders marched from Bronzeville to Washington Park last night as part of an annual youth-led effort to demand action for Chicago’s missing and murdered Black girls and women.
The We Walk for Her march, a demonstration organized by the Kenwood Oakland Community Organization’s (KOCO) Girls Who Lead, was started in 2018 by 13-year-old Aziyah Roberts, who was “afraid to walk two blocks from her home to her school,” said KOCO leader Tanisha Williams.
Now in its sixth year, the march calls attention to the epidemic of disappearances and murders on the city’s South and West sides. Since 2001, more than 50 Black women have either gone missing or been murdered in these parts of the city— many families are still demanding answers.
The June 7 march began at 35th Street and Martin Luther King Drive and ended at Washington Park’s Dyett High School for the Arts, 555 E. 51st St. Along the way, marchers chanted several names — Kierra Coles, Daisy Hayes, Rena Baker, Shantieya Smith and Aubrey Mosley — and “We walk for who? We walk for her.”
Alders Jeanette Taylor (20th) and Lamont Robinson (4th) joined, along with members of the Lugenia Burns Hope Center, Southside Together Organizing for Power and Good Kids Mad City.
Among the marchers was Teresa Smith, whose mother Daisy Hayes was murdered in 2018.
“Before I found out she was murdered, I thought she was missing. So I’m going around looking for her, searching, having endless nights, sleepless days,” Smith said. “I went to the police, no police would help me. No community officials would help me.” Smith finally went to KOCO, which she said was with her “every step of the way.”
Last year, a judge acquitted the man accused of murdering her mother and dumping her body in an Indiana landfill. “She was thrown away like a piece of garbage like she was no one. But she was someone, she meant everything to me. And that’s why I’m out here today, and every day that I have to walk my feet on this pavement,” Smith said.
“That could be me, or my mama or any other little girl that I’m close to,” said Destinee Patton, an eighth grader at Murray Language Academy, 5335 S. Kenwood Ave. She told the Herald she’s been coming to the annual march since the first one.
“They tell us that our women are rebellious, our mother must have been intoxicated, or our sisters must have run away — anything to redirect blame,” said KOCO youth leader Mariah Lucious at a pre-march press conference.
Earlene Braggs with the Hope Center reported her friend, Nikita Chevelle Jackson, missing from 69th Street and Indiana Avenue 15 years ago, but said the police paid no attention because Jackson was a sex worker. “So they didn’t care about her being missing, they didn’t do much to look for her,” Braggs said.
“Six years ago, we had people from our community saying anytime Black, brown, Indigenous and trans women are missing, there is no amber alert,” said Taylor. She noted that Kierra Coles, a postal worker who went missing in 2018, has not yet been found. Her family recently called on the Federal Bureau of Investigation for help.
Last summer, after years of conversation in the city and state legislature, a bill in Springfield creating a task force on missing and murdered women in Chicago was passed. Introduced by state Rep. Kam Buckner (D-26th) and Sen. Mattie Hunter (D-3rd), the bill’s task force will compile data on these crimes and will report its findings to the General Assembly and the governor. The first report is due in December 2024.
“Because we’re Black or brown, we don’t get the same respect or the same attention, the same motivation, the same teamwork, the determination — we need all of that,” Smith said. “We are people. If we don’t mean anything to anyone else, we mean something to our families, and our communities.”
