With less than a week until Chicago's municipal runoff election, the University of Chicago Institute of Politics, WBEZ and the Sun-Times are hosting a mayoral forum on Thursday night, March 30.
The forum will take place at the U. of C.'s Logan Center for the Arts, 915 E. 60th St., from 6 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
Mayoral candidates Brandon Johnson, a Cook County Commissioner (D-1st) and former public school teacher, and Paul Vallas, the former CEO of Chicago Public Schools (CPS), will be asked questions crafted from WBEZ survey responses.
The forum will be moderated by WBEZ's Sasha-Ann Simons and broadcast live on the radio.
Tickets for the forum are free and available here.
The mayoral election is next Tuesday, April 4. Early voting is open at all 50 ward sites.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.