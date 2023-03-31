A century after its brief popularity in Chicagoland high schools, water polo was added to the roster of Kenwood Academy varsity sports sometime in the mid-2000s. The program fizzled within a few years but was resuscitated in 2021, making Kenwood one of the few South Side schools to carry on the sport.
A few weeks into the Broncos’ third water polo season, Kenwood players are steadily gaining ground. The season started with a close loss to Brooks College Prep on March 6, with a score of 16-13. The Broncos lost again to Prosser Career Academy the next day, with a score of 13-11.
The team’s first win of the season came on March 13 against George Washington High School. The 17-4 victory sent the Broncos on a four-game winning streak, the most recent of which was against the Percy Julian High School Jaguars on March 30, with a score of 19-11.
"We have been making great strides at improving its water polo skills," said head coach Robyn Leigh. "Our team needs to continue working on playing smart defense. Communication is key for this sport as well."
In total goals, junior Zack Ganczewski leads the team with 16 this season. Freshman Jordan Sangoleye leads the team in points scored and assists, with 26 and 11, respectively. Senior Omarion Lewis and sophomore Jaelon Goston are Kenwood’s main goalkeepers. Lewis has captured 16 saves so far and Goston has captured 17.
“This year’s team has added new players who are added in places where we were lacking,” said Leigh. “There have been some new high scorers added.”
Across the country, there seems to be a resurgence in interest in the 19th century sport. According to the U.S. olympic water polo team, membership in USA Water Polo — the national governing body for the sport — topped 50,000 members in 2019. This is almost double the membership a decade prior.
Several U.S. national aquatic sports teams are working to make the predominantly white sport of water polo, and aquatic sports more generally, more inclusive. Back in Chicago, Kenwood co-head coach Jamila Lyons said she hopes that teams like the Broncos will inspire other majority-Black schools to pick up the sport.
"I would like to believe schools with predominantly Black water polo teams across the city do inspire other schools to establish teams," said Lyons. "More importantly, it's the leadership behind these predominantly Black aquatics programs fueling that inspiration for other predominantly Black schools to emulate."
Other South Side schools with water polo programs include Percy L. Julian High School in Beverly and Lindblom Math and Science Academy in Englewood.
Kenwood’s team is still taking shape. Last year, the Broncos finished their regular season with a record of 6-2. They did not qualify for state or receive a ranking.
"The team was able to persevere through some tough obstacles last season," Leigh said. "We had issues with our pool and with COVID-19 protocols, it is difficult to maintain a team for the whole season but we were able to push through and finish strong last season."
With two games left in the regular season, the Broncos have a 4-2 record. Leigh said the team have set their sights on making the city championship and a run in the state tournament.
“To see Kenwood win a city or state championship in water polo would be epic,” Leigh added. “I am looking forward to seeing our placement in this year's championship seeding.”
The Broncos' next game is against Northside College Prep on April 12 at 5501 N. Kedzie Ave. The match starts at 6 p.m.
