Washington Park will host a "Winter Wonderland Express" toy drive put on by the Chicago Park District and WGN Morning News from 10 a.m. to noon on Dec. 19.
Toys can be picked up outdoors at the park fieldhouse, 5531 S. King Dr. Only one toy per child, and the child must be present to receive the toy.
For more information, and for a full list of participating parks, visit www.chicagoparkdistrict.com/toy-drive.
