The transformation of the Washington Park Bank Building received approval from the City Council’s Committee on Zoning, Landmarks and Building Standards on Tuesday.
In a September 12 meeting of the committee, the building, a project of DL3 Realty, received approval to be rezoned from a B3-3 Community Shopping District to a B3-5 Community Shopping District. This permits the construction of a six-story building, up from the current four floors.
The historic building, which spans from 6300 to 6308 S. Cottage Grove and 747 to 759 E. 63rd Street and directly abuts the Chicago Transit Authority’s Cottage Grove Green Line Station, will be turned into office and retail space.
“It’s a long time coming (and) they still have work to do,” Ald. Jeanette Taylor (20th), whose ward the building is in, told the Herald. “There have been conversations about that bank building even before I was in office, and it’s high time we get started.” She said she’s looking forward to having community meetings about what will go in the building.
In the meeting, Ald. Daniel La Spata (1st) asked how DL3 is utilizing the city’s Transit-Oriented Development (TOD) and Equitable TOD provisions, which state that “Every Chicagoan should be able to live in a healthy walkable, vibrant community connected to transit and all its benefits.” According to the city’s website, this is being realized through “compact, mixed-use TOD near CTA and Metra rail stations.”
Alex Sparhawk, director of acquisitions and development for DL3, confirmed that they are taking advantage of the program. “Because it’s (a) zero lot line building, we have to have a minimal amount of parking,” he said.
La Spata also inquired about mixed-use construction and affordability, and expressed surprise when Sparhawk reiterated that the property will solely be commercial.
“It was overwhelmingly requested by community members to see commercial uses, nonprofit uses, services and amenities for residents of the neighborhood,” Sparhawk said of the planning process, which involved community input through the Land Bank.
Taylor confirmed this. Residents “wanted a bank, and they wanted a place where they could actually go inside to eat,” she said. The building has previously been planned to include a food court.
The Washington Park National Bank building opened in 1924. Though the bank itself closed seven years later, the building was used as office space for decades afterwards. The late Rev. Leon Finney’s Woodlawn Community Development Corporation owned it for decades, and it at one point housed The Woodlawn Organization.
Eventually, the building slipped into decay.
The Cook County Land Bank bought the building in 2016, subsequently putting out a request for proposals in 2018.
The Land Bank approved DL3’s proposal to redevelop the property in 2019.
Originally intending to demolish the building, DL3 pivoted in 2022, and is now planning to preserve the building’s facade while demolishing the rest of the building to put new construction in its footprint.
Cottage Grove Avenue and 63rd Street have long been a focus for city development. During last year’s Woodlawn Summit, speakers highlighted the area surrounding the Green Line station as a Tax Increment Financing (TIF) district, with more than $150 million being invested in new construction. It’s also just a 15-minute walk from the under-construction Obama Presidential Center. This year’s summit also honed in on 63rd Street.
DL3 Realty has developed several other Woodlawn properties in this area, including the Cottage Grove Avenue Jewel-Osco, the Park Station Lofts at 63rd Street and Maryland Avenue and the new Friend Health headquarters, also on Cottage Grove Avenue.
The Washington Park National Bank project is slated to be completed around 2025. The Department of Planning and Development has also vetted the project, and public meetings were held about it, noted Steven Friedland, DL3’s lawyer.
