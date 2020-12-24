The Walgreens at 5036 South Cottage Grove Avenue reopened recently after being closed as a result of property damage during the civil unrest in Chicago earlier this year. The store was closed for approximately six months.
Store hours are Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturday-Sunday, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
