The Chicago Board of Election Commissioners has opened applications for voters who want a mail-in ballot, which can be received through March 30.
Once received, ballots have to be returned postmarked by Election Day, April 4.
Early voting polling places will open on March 20, at the King Center in the 4th Ward, 4314 S. Cottage Grove Ave., the Southside YMCA in the 5th Ward, 6330 S. Stony Island Ave., and the Bessie Coleman Library in the 20th Ward, 731 E. 63rd St.
