The 4th on 53rd Parade is expected to be back to pre-pandemic levels, with anyone welcome to march. Organizers are also looking for volunteers.
The parade kicks off at 11 a.m. the Hyde Park Bank building, 1525 E. 53rd St. on Tuesday, July 4, to the siren of a fire truck. It will travel down 53rd Street for about a mile, before ending at noon in Nichols Park, 1355 E. 53rd St.
“Everything we had last year was kind of a recovery from being shut down for two years, so I think this year it’s going to be a really good parade,” said David White, a parade organizer and secretary of the Nichols Park Advisory Council. White first volunteered with the parade in 2019 as a balloon filler but has attended for years.
“I’ve been in Hyde Park long enough that my kids were in the parade — and they’re 23 and 25 years old now,” he said. They were part of the Bike Brigade, a procession of children and families who decorate bikes, strollers and wagons.
Chicago’s largest Independence Day parade, 4th on 53rd has been ongoing for more than 30 years. This year’s parade will include six floats, two marching bands, local businesses and more than 75 community groups.
Following the parade, there will be a free festival at Nichols Park with family-oriented activities including live music, bouncy houses, lawn games, a magic show, martial arts demonstrations, a petting zoo and face painting.
White said that organizers will hire additional security following last year’s July 4 shooting in Highland Park, which killed seven. This additional security presence will be made up of private security companies, the University of Chicago Police Department and the Chicago Police Department’s CAPS program.
The parade is currently looking for around 20 to 30 more volunteers. “This whole thing is a community-run parade. Everything we do is volunteer, and everything we do is free. So we need the volunteers to continue that tradition,” White said. He said a lot of people disappeared during the pandemic, so they’re especially looking for new people to get involved this year.
Some of the positions parade organizers are looking to fill include stagers to help with setup, marshals and people to help with the festival in Nichols Park.
To volunteer, sign up on the website here: 4thon53rdparade.com/volunteer-1
