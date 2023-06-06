Damarr Brown, chef de cuisine of the Hyde Park restaurant Virtue, was named the nation's best emerging chef at this year’s James Beard Foundation Awards.
“To my team who stands beside me daily, I wish that each of you were standing beside me now, because we achieved this together,” Brown said at the June 5 awards ceremony. “I’ve always felt that it's extremely difficult to see yourself doing something if you don’t see anyone that looks like you doing it, so I’d like to thank Chef Erick Williams. For the last 13 years, you have been that example for me. I stand because you stood.”
One of the most prestigious culinary prizes in the country, the James Beard Foundation Awards gala kicked off at the Lyric Opera of Chicago with Brown’s win. He bested four other nominees from around the country for the title, which the foundation described as an award given to bright talents that “show the promise of great contributions to their community over the long-term.”
Brown previously worked at mk’s The Restaurant, an upscale River North eatery that closed in 2017. At mk, Brown was mentored by executive chef Erick Williams, who would go on to open Virtue Restaurant and Bar, 1462 E. 53rd St., in November 2018.
Since opening, the high-end Southern American restaurant has been lauded by community members and critics alike. Last year, Williams took home the Beard award for best chef of the Great Lakes region. (In the last few years, Williams has also opened two additional South Side restaurants, Mustard Seed Kitchen, 49 E. Cermak Rd., and Daisy’s Po-Boy and Tavern, 5215 S. Harper Ave.)
A Harvey native, Brown’s signature dishes at Virtue are grits swirled under shrimp and crawfish and chicken and andouille jambalaya.
“(Virtue) is not only the first place where I could highlight food that I grew up eating and cooking, but it’s the first place that I got to cook for people that look like me,” Brown said before Monday's ceremony. “It feels really special ... and it feels a lot less like work than work used to feel like. It’s a really amazing time in my career.”
Last spring, Brown briefly stepped away from Virtue to compete on the cooking show “Top Chef” in Houston, where he made it to the final four contestants. In September, he was named Food & Wine Magazine’s best new chef in America.
During the Beard award ceremony, Brown also thanked his mother, grandmother and aunt. “To the women that raised me … they were my first examples of kindness, generosity and patience — which all happens to be virtues,” he said.
Following the awards show, Brown, Williams and a hundred or so guests celebrated the win with a massive late-night block party outside Daisy’s in Harper Court.
