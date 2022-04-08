There’s an interesting story behind the Vietnamese coffee beans for sale on the shelves of the Silver Room.
VietFive, a coffee brand with beans roasted in Chicago and sourced from Vietnam, was founded by Tuan Huynh in 2021.
The beans don’t just come from Vietnam — they’re grown on Huynh’s family farm. After the North Vietnamese victory in the Vietnam War, the communist government resettled people to work on collective coffee farms.
“(The farm) came to my family after the fall of Saigon (now known as Ho Chi Minh City) in 1975, when my family was taken out of their homes and placed in the rural countryside in the central highlands of Vietnam,” Huynh said.
Huynh and his immediate family left the country 1981 when he was 3 years old, moving to the United States. He returned to the farm, which is now tended by his uncles, for the first time in 2019.
“It was always a supplemental income, not the main income. Now it's like their main income,” said Huynh. “That's something that is my goal and purpose over there, employing folks, paying US dollars so that's changing their whole way of life.”
VietFive, which Huynh named in honor of his five siblings and the years his father spent imprisoned by the government in Vietnam, uses robusta coffee beans that are grown from the farm.
“And in numerology, the number five means making choices, that leads to change, that leads to freedom,” said Huynh. “And that essentially embodies our refugee journey.”
Huynh met Silver Room owner Eric Williams while employed as art director at the advertising agency Leo Burnett.
“We've always talked about working together doing something. Especially when I had the coffee,” Huynh said. “It was one of my ideas to do a pop-up at the Silver Room for my coffee there. And it's still to this day one of my best pop-ups.”
Huynh opened VietFive’s first brick-and-mortar coffee shop in the West Loop last month and says that he hopes to branch out to Hyde Park for his next location.
Boxes of VietFive coffee are currently sold at the Silver Room for $15 a box, offered in light, medium and dark roast.
