A little more than five months after closing her Vanille outlet in Hyde Park, Sophie Evanoff has partnered with Hyde Park Produce Market to bring her signature pastries back to the neighborhood.
Vanille’s complete lineup of French-inspired baked goods are available online for pickup at Hyde Park Produce. The custom cakes must be ordered online, but a smaller selection of patisserie items is available daily at the store, 1226 E. 53rd St.
Evanoff said in an interview that by focusing on custom orders, she has been able to become virtually a no-waste bakery. She said that she has been looking for a way to return ever since she was forced to close her brick-and-mortar store on Harper Court in March.
She said that Hyde Park Produce seemed like the perfect opportunity. “This gives Hyde Park patrons a chance to support two local small businesses at the same time,” she said. “We’re really delighted to be back in the neighborhood.”
Cake orders can be placed at https://www.vanillepatisserie.com/Cakes/or by calling a Patisserie Specialist at 773-868-4574. Herald readers can receive a 20% discount for a limited time by ordering from Vanille’s expanded selection of cake designs by entering the code Hyde Park Love.
