Former Chicago Public Schools CEO Paul Vallas and Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson (D-1st) are headed to the city’s runoff election for mayor on April 4.
With 98% of precincts reporting as of press time, Vallas captured 34% of the vote and Johnson captured 20%, according to the Chicago Board of Elections.
Incumbent Mayor Lori Lightfoot placed third with 16.8% of the vote. She is the first incumbent mayor to lose in Chicago since 1983. Four years ago, Hyde Park was the only community area she lost to her runoff opponent, Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle.
The two local candidates, state Rep. Kam Buckner (D-26th) and Ald. Sophia King (4th), fell short, both garnering less than 2% of the vote.
“We lead the pack on offering real concrete solutions, and it’s my fervent hope that the next mayor of Chicago will put politics aside and collaborate with our communities, City Council and Springfield and Washington to make Chicago work better than it ever has,” said Buckner in a statement. “We can’t keep doing the same thing and expecting different results: we need both new approaches to policing and dedicated violence prevention funding and coordination across the city.”
King, conceding at the Bronzeville Winery, 4220 S. Cottage Grove Ave., thanked her supporters and her support in Chicago, adding that she is looking forward to spending time with her family.
