A temporary shelter for refugees and asylum seekers has been proposed for the vacant Near South Health Center, 3525 S. Michigan Ave., in Bronzeville
Announced last week, the shelter will host up to 150 single males, according to city officials. The Bronzeville facility joins 15 other temporary city-run shelters, which have been created in former schools, churches and other buildings.
At a town meeting about the shelter held by Ald. Pat Dowell (3rd) at the De La Salle Institute, 3434 S. Michigan Ave., on July 19, some community members were quick to say they received no notice of the plan, 24 hours before city officials said they planned to open the shelter.
Since August, more than 11,000 refugees and asylum seekers have arrived in Chicago seeking shelter, largely bussed from Texas and Colorado, according to Cristina Pacione-Zayas, Mayor Brandon Johnson’s First Deputy Chief of Staff.
The Douglas meeting parallels other public outcries on the South Side about shelters moving into their communities, including in South Shore, where a shelter was set up in the former South Shore High School building in May, and in Woodlawn, where a shelter was created in the former Wadsworth Elementary school building in February.
Residents of these communities have complained of the city taking resources away from the communities where the shelters reside, or allocating buildings slated for community use. Others have expressed safety concerns.
