With the 2023 Chicago municipal elections fast approaching, several area organizations are hosting a series of aldermanic, mayoral and police district candidate forums. Events are arranged below by date.
A Police District Council information session will be held by Indivisible Chicago-South Side on the Empowering Communities for Public Safety (ECPS) ordinance and the role of the councils on Tuesday, Jan. 31 from 7 p.m. - 9 p.m. The session will start with a teach-in on ECPS by Frank Chapman of CAARPR followed by brief presentations from the four candidates. The race has three open positions.
A 20th Ward forum hosted by the Voters Engagement Coalition will take place on Thursday, Feb. 2 at Christ Unity Evangelistic Church, 208 E. 61st St., from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.
A 4th Ward forum for a seven-candidate race, hosted by the League of Women Voters, will take place on Thursday, Feb. 9 at Grace Place, 637 S. Dearborn St., from 6 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.
A 3rd and 4th Ward forum hosted by the Voters Engagement Coalition will take place on Saturday, Feb. 18 at D’Estee, Inc., 4525 S. King Dr., from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.
A mayoral forum on early childhood education will take place at the University of Chicago’s Logan Center for the Arts on Feb. 8, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
