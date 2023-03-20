With Chicago’s runoff election fast approaching, several area organizations are holding a series of aldermanic and mayoral candidate forums.
A mayoral runoff forum hosted by the University of Chicago Institute of Politics, WBEZ and the Chicago Sun-Times will take place on Thursday, March 30 at the Logan Center for the Arts, 915 E. 60th St., from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
A 5th Ward aldermanic runoff forum hosted will take place on Saturday, March 25. The event is hosted by the League of Women Voters at The Promontory, 5311 S. Lake Park Ave., from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
There are no forums scheduled for the 4th Ward.
Early voting sites are now open across the city. Election Day is April 4.
