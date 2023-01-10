With the 2023 Chicago municipal elections fast approaching, several area organizations are hosting a series of 4th, 5th and 20th ward aldermanic candidate forums.
A 4th Ward forum for a seven-candidate race, hosted by the League of Women Voters, will take place on Feb. 9 at Grace Place, 637 S. Dearborn St., from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.
The next 5th Ward forum for the 12-candidate race will take place on Sunday, Jan. 22, at the South Shore United Methodist Church, 7350 S. Jeffery Blvd. The event is hosted by community organizations the Obama CBA Coalition and Not Me We, and will last from 2 p.m. - 5 p.m.
A Q-and-A-style forum for 20th Ward candidates will take place on Thursday, Jan. 19 at the AKArama Foundation Inc Community Service Center, 6220 S. Ingleside Ave. The forum for the three-candidate race is hosted by the South Side-based Voters Engagement Coalition.
The first round of Chicago municipal elections is Feb. 28. For races that aren’t decided in this vote, meaning no candidate receives more than half of cast ballots, a the runoff election will take place on April 4.
In addition to the mayoral and 50 City Council races, residents will also vote on city clerk, treasurer and local seats for the newly-created Chicago Police Department District Council.
Click here for a full list of candidates in the 4th, 5th and 20th wards and here for the full list of candidates for the local police district council.
