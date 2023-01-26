"Individuals who live on the South Side of Chicago are twice as likely to die from cancer than those that live anywhere else in America," said Dr. Mitchell Posner, M.D., Physician-in-Chief of University of Chicago Medicine's (UCM) Comprehensive Cancer Center. “And that problem is expected to grow worse in the years ahead.”
During a virtual 5th Ward meeting Tuesday night, Jan. 24, Posner laid out plans for the U. of C.’s new cancer center, which will commence construction in the fall of 2023 and be completed in 2027.
The 500,000-square-foot, $633 million center will be just north of 57th Street between Maryland and Drexel avenues on UCM’s Hyde Park campus. It will house 100 examination rooms and 128 new hospital beds, according to a UCM fact sheet on the facility.
The cancer center is expected to have 200,000 outpatient visits and 5,000 inpatient admissions annually. Key features of the facility include a full suite of imaging and diagnostic solutions, a clinical trials unit and space for clinical research, stem-cell treatment and processing facilities, genetic testing and counseling, radiation oncology and infusion services. It will also provide urgent care to "serve unique needs of patients with cancer."
"We are committed to bringing to the South Side our efforts in clinical research and innovation that we believe can change the calculus for all of our community," said Posner. “And that would mean expanding access to clinical trials which bring state of the art care right to everyone's doorstep. It's especially needed in those who are underrepresented in cancer research.”
Construction of the facility requires the review and approval of the Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board, which is a two-step process.
The first step was completed in March 2022 when the review board approved UCMs request to develop a Master Design Plan for the facility. The second step is the review and approval of a Certificate of Need (CON) for the facility by the review board.
CONs are designed to control the growth and associated costs of healthcare facilities and services, coordinate the planning of healthcare facilities, and to avoid duplication. According to a spokesperson for UCM, the application for a "full CON" will be submitted before the spring.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has predicted that total cancer incidence will increase by almost 50% from 2015 to 2050 in the U.S. because of the aging population.
Asked how UCM would measure the center’s impact on cancer in South Side communities, Posner said: "It's obviously the million dollar question … One, I think we'll know from our community if we are doing our job."
"In terms of reducing prevalence, I think that comes down to really being able to deliver on the idea of increased screening for patients at risk. It also comes down to providing the access that all patients need and providing the pathways for that access ... so patients don't feel they have to travel beyond Hyde Park to get the care they need," he continued.
"Eventually it's looking at statistics and seeing if we're ... reducing the cancer burden in the community. That will take a while to happen."
Sarah Sheehan of the U. of C.’s Office of Civic Engagement, said that no zoning changes are required for construction of the facility.
The staging area for construction will be "on site" and at a remote site near the intersection of 69th St. and Cottage Grove Ave., said Anthony Zammer, an assistant director with UCM.
The project is expected to create more than 500 construction jobs, with at least 41% of contract dollars going to minority- and women-owned firms.
“We've been talking about this for a little bit of time,” said Ald. Hairston (5th) as UCM’s presentation concluded.
“And I'm so happy to see it come about,” she added. “We have all either personally been affected by cancer or know someone who has been, and it's good to know that we will have this invaluable facility in our community.”
