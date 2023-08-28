Four armed robberies within the span of 15 minutes occurred across Hyde Park and Kenwood Saturday evening, August 26.
According to the University of Chicago Police Department, the robberies occurred from 6:13 p.m. to 6:28 p.m. at 1453 E. Hyde Park Blvd., 4132 S. Lake Park Ave., 1098 E. 43rd St., and 5105 S. Harper Ave.
No injuries were reported. No one is in custody.
