The University of Chicago Police Department (UCPD) released three videos from an incident Tuesday in which an officer shot an armed man at 53rd Street and Woodlawn Avenue.
The shooting took place shortly before noon when a UCPD officer was driving north on Woodlawn and saw a man walking south with a handgun. The man then shot at the officer, according to a UCPD spokesperson, after which the officer shot back and hit the man twice.
The man is in critical condition at the University of Chicago Medical Center. His identity has not been released, though UCPD said in a statement that he was unaffiliated with the university.
The three pieces of footage — body camera video from the UCPD officer and two private security tapes — are each about a minute long.
The 54-second body camera footage begins at 11:44:03 a.m., and does not show the beginning of the shooting. The UCPD officer is standing in a doorway on the east side of Woodlawn Avenue just south of 53rd Street with his gun drawn.
“Get on the ground!” he shouts twice before exchanging gunfire with the man, who is walking on the other side of the street and pointing a gun at the UCPD officer.
The man falls down to the ground as the officer advances out of the doorway. The view of the man is obscured by a car, but he and the officer appear to exchange several more shots as the officer again shouts “Get on the ground!”
When the police officer emerges from behind the car, the man is lying on the side of Woodlawn Avenue.
“Send an ambulance — stop it! Stop it! Send an ambulance — he’s on the ground, he’s hit, at least two times,” says the UCPD officer.
The two other pieces of video released by the U. of C. are from private security cameras at the Kimbark Plaza Shopping Center. The first is a view of Woodlawn Avenue north of 53rd Street, and shows the man alternately walking and running toward the intersection where the shooting took place. At one point, he appears to turn and say something to a person behind him while waving a gun in the air.
Hyde Park resident Anita Gigliotti told the Herald yesterday that she had seen the man walking along Woodlawn with another man just before the shooting took place.
The second camera video is a view of the intersection looking south. The man is seen exchanging gunfire with the UCPD officer before falling to the ground. He then gets up for several seconds before falling down again.
A resident who wished to remain anonymous told the Herald today that she was driving westbound on 53rd Street and stopped at a red light when she saw the man on the northwest corner of the intersection holding a gun and waving it in the air.
“My instinct was just to get out of that area. He didn’t seem to be targeting civilians. It was very normal traffic and pedestrian activity as you would see on any given day,” she said. “I wasn’t clear on what his purpose was, but as soon as I saw that my goal was just to back out.”
After she turned the car around, she heard shots, but did not see the incident between the UCPD officer and the man.
The officer who shot the man is being placed on mandatory administrative leave while Chicago police and the U. of C. conduct investigations.
The videos released by UCPD can be viewed here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.