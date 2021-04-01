The Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc. (CALEA) will begin an assessment of the University of Chicago Police Department (UCPD) on April 12, and is asking for public comment as part of the reaccreditation process.
UCPD has been accredited since 2014 through CALEA, which evaluates public safety agencies, including university police departments.
Public comment will be accepted on Tuesday, April 13, between 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. by calling (773) 834-4755. A public information forum will be held at 3 p.m. the same day, during which attendees can also comment. Email knighte@uchicago.edu to register for the forum.
Comments should be limited to UCPD's compliance with CALEA standards. A copy of the standards titles can be found at calea.org/node/11406 or at UCPD headquarters, 6054 S. Drexel Ave.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.