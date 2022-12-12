Two attorneys are going to be embedded at the University of Chicago Medical Center's trauma center two days a week to provide civil legal assistance to patients suffering from violent injuries.
Called Recovery Legal Care, the initiative aims to alleviate patients’ burdensome worries of legal needs and economic stability as they focus on their recoveries. The program will focus on helping 150 patients get public benefits and economic stability in their first year, with a later expansion into housing, educational and employment assistance.
“Working with thousands of patients recovering from intentional violence, we’ve seen the physical and emotional damage of firearm injuries. But what doesn’t always get as much attention — but can be equally as damaging — is the stress of things like insecure housing, economic stability and access to public benefits,” said Dr. Franklin Cosey-Gay, who directs U. of C. Medicine’s Violence Recovery Program, in a statement.
“These are real and draining stressors that hamper a patient’s recovery journey and are the primary reason we wanted to expand the Violence Recovery Program to explore the option of adding legal assistance into our trauma center work.”
The program has received $2.6 million in grant funding from the National Institutes of Health and U.S. Department of Justice. Legal Aid Chicago is also partnering with the hospital on the program.
“People shouldn’t have to worry about getting their utilities shut off during a hospital stay or getting fired from their job,” said Dr. Elizabeth Tung, Recovery Legal’s co-director and a health disparities researcher, in a statement. “There is a critical need to develop structural interventions that address the complex needs of trauma patients and their families.”
Recovery Legal Care will be one of the first medical-legal hospital-based recovery spaces in the country and will include a data-gathering component to gauge its effectiveness.
“If we are to address violence on the South Side of Chicago, we must first investigate the justice gap that disproportionately affects our underprivileged communities of color,” said program co-director Dr. Selwyn Rogers, Jr., the trauma and acute-care surgeon who founded the trauma center, in a statement.
“This is a human rights issue,” Rogers said. “Through this pilot project, we hope to investigate the justice gaps — shining a light on the root causes of gun violence and effecting policy change.”
The UCMC trauma center has treated more than 20,000 adult patients since it opened in May 2018; 40% of them have "penetrating injuries" like gunshot wounds and stabbings.
