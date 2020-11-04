The University of Chicago Medical Center (UCMC) is recruiting participants for the third phase of a COVID-19 vaccine research trial.
The medical center is serving as a testing site for the trial, which is being run by the Johnson and Johnson–owned Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies, and is looking to enroll 2,000 adults in Chicago.
“We are looking for individuals from all walks of life to participate in this study,” said trial leader Habibul Ahsan, MD, director of the Institute for Precision and Population Health at UCMC, in a press release. “This includes healthy adults, but also individuals with comorbidities, all genders, older adults, and people of all races.”
Those interested in taking part can register at ensemblestudy.com.
