The University of Chicago Medicine (UCM)'s advisory council is soliciting feedback in-person and online about what community members want from the planned “Cancer Center for the Future."
As reported in February, it is set to have 128 beds and will be the fourth major in-patient facility in Hyde Park, and one of two National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Centers in Illinois, with a planned completion date of 2026.
UCM officials say patients who need it will have help paying for treatment, post-acute care, family-centric services and the newest technology at the proposed $633 million, 425,000-square-foot center.
“South Side residents carry a disproportionate share of the cancer burden, primarily due to lack of access to cancer screening and treatment. And that problem is only expected to get worse,” said Tom Jackiewicz, president of the University of Chicago Medical Center, at a Sept. 4 interactive discussion on the planned cancer center.
People who live on the South Side of Chicago “are nearly twice as likely to die from cancer than people who live just about anywhere else in the United States,” said Dr. Kunle Odunsi, director of the UCM Comprehensive Cancer Center. A July 13 Health Needs Assessment found that cancer is the second-leading cause of death on the South Side.
According to Marco Capicchioni, vice president for UCM facilities, planning, design and construction, the design of the center will take about 18 months, pending approvals, with construction starting near the end of 2023.
The site is planned for 57th Street between Maryland and Drexel avenues, on the west side of U of Chicago’s campus. The medical center is currently located between the academic campus of U. of C, and the athletic fields in Washington Park. The parking lot for the facility is located near the Knapp research center and flagship CCD hospital.
Capicchioni speculated that if preparation is ready to begin with demolition of existing buildings in the next few weeks, offsite utility construction would also begin on Maryland Avenue between 56th and 57th streets. The project will follow the city’s minority- and women-owned construction participation guidelines. Their onsite workforce residency goal is 40%, Capicchioni said, and they expect the project to create more than 500 construction jobs.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has predicted cancer rates will increase by almost 50% from 2015 to 2050.
In the latter half of the discussion, CannonDesign, the architecture team working with UCM to design the center, led attendees through a series of questions focused on the patient and caregiver experience using polling software.
A previous session in August garnered feedback from 30 participants, who gave input on wayfinding (how people navigate an interior space), arrival, screening and prevention, and the new patient experience. From this session, they found that 73% of participants preferred driving themselves to the facility and parking in a garage.
Moderators asked participants questions such as, “What experiences or relationships would give you a feeling of trust and caring during cancer treatment?” The group expressed that they would like access to services, like speaking to a nutritionist or social worker, while waiting in their chair during long treatments, such as during drug infusions.
Feedback seemed to come primarily from those who had direct experience with cancer care, either as a patient themselves or from family members.
Kim Ames, director for hub operations, said UCM will be looking to expand support oncology services, including acupuncture, counseling services, massage therapy, meditation, physical therapy, social work services and palliative care.
The center is also planning amenities like a business center where people can do remote work, if they are commuting from far away for a chemotherapy session or other long-lasting treatment. They are also considering clothing and wardrobe consultations, personalized fittings for prosthetics, salon services and wellness counseling.
UCM’s Cancer Center Project Community Survey is available at bit.ly/ucmsurvey2022.
