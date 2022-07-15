The University of Chicago Medical Center’s fourth Community Health Needs Assessment found that South Siders rank mental health as the area’s top concern for both children and adults, with Alzheimer’s and dementia ranking first for seniors.
Mental health was the only health issue that appeared across all three age groups.
Information gathered from community members and stakeholders identifies issues of greatest need and determines largest impediments to health, helping UCMC allocate resources towards improving overall health and reducing inequities.
UCMC retained diabetes, mental health, violence prevention, access to care and food insecurities as a result of the study. It added heart disease, cancer and workforce development and removed asthma, though the hospital will continue to maintain its current work on that issue.
UChicago Medicine's service area spans from McKinley Park to the East Side: 12 ZIP codes and 28 community areas. The coverage area's uninsured rate is lower than Chicago's (8.6% versus 9.7%), and many residents rely on government health insurance like Medicaid.
The South Side’s socio-economic issues are reflected in the UCMC service area. The Hardship Index for the area, figured from federal data around unemployment, age dependency, education, per-capita income, crowded housing and poverty, is 15 points higher than the city's overall score. The number of disconnected youth in the coverage area, who are 16 to 19 years old and neither working or in school, has risen locally in stark comparison to the figures from Chicago and Cook County. Nearly half of the Chicagoans who are living in areas with structural inequities for food access are in the UCMC service area.
The needs assessment sought contact through 975 surveys in addition to six focus groups on adult health, maternal and child health, youth health, community safety and violence, mental health, and health care and social service providers.
Survey respondents reported the top five most-important health problems in their area for youth were mental health, violent crime, access to healthy food, obesity and abuse. They said the same top four were the most-important health problems for adults, with diabetes replacing abuse for the fifth position. For seniors, they said Alzheimer's and dementia, mental health, diabetes, arthritis and heart disease.
More than half of the respondents selected access to affordable and healthy food as a characteristic that is most-important to a healthy community; 40% or more of respondents selected good schools and access to health care, and more than 30% selected quality local services regardless of race or gender, safety and low crime, and access to mental health services.
The UCMC previously did needs assessments in 2012, 2015 and 2018.
