The University of Chicago women’s lacrosse team once again cruised through the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW), capturing a second consecutive championship last weekend. Now, in the midst of a 14-game winning streak, the Maroons are making a run into the NCAA Division III tournament.
In a conference semifinal game on May 4, the Maroons outscored Illinois Wesleyan University in a 19-1 blowout. They faced the Carthage College Firebirds for the championship game three days later, defeating the longtime rival (21-13) to keep the conference crown.
“Winning back-to-back CCIW Championships has been really fun,” said head coach Kate Robinson. “It’s been a goal since the start of this program to dominate the conference, and winning in 2021 and now 2022 helps with that goal.”
With a 16-goal performance in the last three games, sophomore attacker Lulu Hardy has become a huge booster for the Maroons. Hardy has 54 total goals this season, making her the team’s leading scorer.
“It feels great to win the conference championship for the second year in a row,” said Hardy. “It’s so affirming of all the hard work we’ve put in, not just this year, but last year as well. It’s a testament to the consistency we really display as a team.”
The Maroons haven’t lost a match in more than two months, something Robinson attributes to their focus on three key goals: “First, being a ‘team-first’ mindset. Second was confidence, both individually and with each other. And third, buy-in to the preparation and game plan.”
“I think the team is locked in but loose,” Robinson added. “We are determined and high achieving, but we also want to have fun this postseason.”
On Sunday the Maroons beat the Capital University Comets (19-14) in the second round of the NCAA Division III tournament. This Saturday, they’re competing against the Middlebury College Panthers, a team ranked second nationally. The teams, which have identical records, will face off at the Panthers’ Kohn Field.
“This is a game we’ve been preparing for all season, and this is our opportunity to have fun and be competitive,” said Hardy. “This is now our second time in the NCAA tournament, and I think that experience helps a lot to make us feel more confident and focused as we navigate the postseason.”
The team, only four-years-old, has come a long way since losing their first conference championship in 2019. The Maroons are now ranked 20th in the nation.
“It would mean a lot to make it to the next round,” said Robinson. “We made it to an Elite 8 in 2021 and are looking forward to seeing how we compete Sunday… We have nine graduating seniors, who were our first recruited class of this program, and it would mean a lot to me (and them) to play as long as possible.”
