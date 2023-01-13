Ranked No. 15 in the nation for NCAA Division III and with only one loss this season, the University of Chicago women’s basketball team has set their sights on claiming this year’s University Athletic Association (UAA) championship title.
The Maroons' first game of the season on Nov. 12 ended with a 68-48 win over North Central College, kicking off an 11-game winning streak. It’s the best start to a season the team has had 11 years, when the Maroons lost in the NCAA Sweet 16 round in 2012.
"Our team is competing at a really high level and has developed great confidence in our abilities through a commitment to details and every day growth," said head coach Maria Williamson. "They push each other hard every day to be the best they can, and empower each other to grow. It's a fun and exciting group to be around because they love each other and love playing the game together."
Although Washington University in St. Louis defeated the Maroons’ 68-49 on Jan. 7, ending the streak, Williamson’s team is making considerable strides compared to last season.
Senior guard and captain Grace Hynes is a reliable scorer and leads the Maroons in points with 170; a 14.2 per game average. Hynes is also the team's leader in minutes of playing time at 370 this season.
"Grace is doing everything she can to help us win," Williamson said. "She's put up multiple 30-point performances and is the person night in and out who can score at will."
Another team leader, 6’2 senior forward Mallory Brodnik, has a team-high of 14 blocks and is gradually becoming an all-around competitor. Junior guards Ellie Gross, Marissa Powe and Sophia North have also been good offensive strikers. North's 14 points per game average is the second highest on Williamson's team; she also leads the team with the most field goals with 64. Gross and Powe top the team for steals, assists and turnovers.
"They help us play fast in transition and push the tempo of every game," said Williamson of the two. "They're hard to keep up with defensively."
The third-year head coach noted that, in spite of the athletic conference’s colloquial name, “the egghead eight,” the UAA has several competitive teams this season. Among competitors are New York University (ranked No. 1) and the University of Rochester (ranked No. 10).
“The UAA gets better and better every year,” she said. “The UAA brings the huge challenge of two games in a weekend, which is especially challenging on the road. We talk about the idea of ‘don't get swept’ when it comes to UAA play because those weekends are huge and are built on toughness.”
Looking ahead, Williamson said defense is a needed area of improvement for the Maroons .. She also wants all of her players to set their own priorities for achieving personal goals.
“We set big goals before the season … The team that wins the rebounding battle every game is the tougher team. In order for us to play fast, we have to rebound.”
She added that players have also set two goals for themselves: Have fun and leave it all on the floor. “If we accomplish those, our big goals to win an UAA title and appear in the NCAA may take care of itself,” she said.
“It would mean so much to this team to win the UAA and to make an NCAA appearance,” she continued. “This team has worked so hard to be ready to go this year. They came back early for our 10 practices to get ready for our international tour. And at that point, most were in shape to start playing the season right then … It has just continued from there.”
The Maroons’ next game is Friday, Jan. 13, at Gerald Ratner Athletics Center, 5530 S. Ellis Ave. against New York University at 5:30 p.m.
