The Laura Spelman Rockefeller Memorial Carillon at Rockefeller Chapel has had a celebratory year during 2022 – its 90th anniversary and the welcoming of its seventh carillonist, Alex Johnson.
Johnson, a new Hyde Park resident, succeeds the University of Chicago’s resident carillonist of seven years, Joey Brink. Excited to be at the U. of C., Johnson will not only be performing but also teaching the instrument and developing special programs.
One such program – Johnson’s first at the helm – was a Sept. 19 carillon concert paying tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II. The program, occurring the same day as the Queen’s funeral, included a rendition of “God Save the Queen" (now "God Save the King") as well as music from the Renaissance and Baroque eras by English composers John Dowland, Henry Purcell and Thomas Tallis – all played by Johnson on the carillon.
“These special concerts contribute to the collective remembrance,” said Johnson. “The carillon offers a unique way for the community to be part of these remembrances.”
His experience in music began in elementary school with piano lessons, later switching to learning percussion in middle school. “Percussion is one of the best backgrounds for learning the carillon,” said Johnson. “The physiological mind set you need to have to play carillon comes from percussion.”
Johnson ‘’fell in love’’ with the carillon while he was an undergraduate student at the University of Rochester, where he matriculated in 2015.Though he often enjoyed listening to the Rochester carillon, which sits atop the main library on campus, it wasn’t until he was deep into his studies – physics and linguistics – when he discovered that students could learn to play the instrument too.
As his carillon studies progressed, his interest in physics waned despite graduating summa cum laude in the major in the winter of 2019. Johnson then began a six month fellowship at the renowned Bok Tower Gardens in Lake Wales, Florida, a 60-bell carillon and contemplative garden atop a mountain. The studies were rigorous and involved six recitals a week.
And more carillon followed. After performing about 20 recitals across North America during the summer of 2019, Johnson then attended the Royal Carillon School "Jef Denyn” in Mechelen, Belgium, the world’s first, largest and oldest carillon school – it was founded in 1992. In 2019, with his performances at Bok Tower and Belgium, Johnson won the most prestigious competition in the carillon world – the eighth International Queen Fabiola Carillon Competition. He is one of two musicians from the U.S. – along with Joey Brink – to win first prize at the competition, which involved playing a piece for carillon accompanied by a brass ensemble.
Johnson, only in his mid-20s, teaches about 20 students at the U. of C., most of whom are undergraduates with a variety of majors. He said he discovered a passion for teaching during a brief stint as a high school math teacher in Austin, Texas last year.
“The Laura Spelman Rockefeller Carillon is an iconic and important instrument in the carillon community, both nationally and internationally” said Johnson, noting that he wants to further that. To do so, he plans to push for higher quality music emanating from the bell tower and will continue to perform and give masterclasses around the world. He also has set sights on collaborating with high profile musical groups in the Chicago area, such as the University's Grossman Ensemble.
“I look forward to devoting a lot of time to my students as well as refining my own abilities, and becoming a part of the community,” said Johnson.
