An undergraduate at the University of Chicago has died after being shot while riding a Green Line train on Thursday, July 1.
Max Solomon Lewis was a rising third-year in the College double majoring in economics and political science. "The University is devastated by Max's loss," wrote U. of C. Provost Ka Yee Lee. "During this sorrowful time, our deepest sympathies are with Max's family, friends and all who knew him."
According to an online fundraiser in memory of Lewis, he was from Denver, Colorado, and the former president of the Alpha Epsilon Pi fraternity. Money raised will go toward covering funeral costs and a charitable organization chosen by Lewis' family and friends.
The 22-year-old was shot in the back of the neck while riding the train near the 51st Street Green Line stop, according to police.
