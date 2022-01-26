The University of Chicago will launch a new fund aimed at creating violence prevention programs in partnership with local organizations on the mid-South Side.
U. of C. President Paul Alivisatos said the school will engage in discussions with community residents and groups over the next few months and then put out a request for proposals, with a view toward issuing its first grants by early summer.
“Some possible areas of shared focus could include social and economic pathways for youth and young adults, trauma recovery efforts, reentry justice-involved initiatives, community-police relations and engagement and works that helps promote deeper understanding of why some violence prevention programs are more effective than others,” said Alivisatos at a violence prevention roundtable on Tuesday, Jan. 25.
The fund itself is part of a larger effort by the U. of C. to expand its role in both policing and community outreach on the mid-South Side in the wake of 2021, when seven people were killed in Hyde Park, among them recent U. of C. grad Shaoxiong “Dennis” Zheng in November. The announcement also comes roughly a week after a UCPD officer shot and wounded an armed man at 53rd Street and S. Woodlawn Ave.
In the wake of Zheng’s death, Alivisatos said that the U. of C. had to begin “working with our neighbors, calling on our University community’s academic and policy expertise, joining in partnership with other Chicago institutions, corporations and concerned citizens, and seeking the support of city, state, and federal elected officials and agencies” to address violence on the South Side.
Tuesday’s panel discussion focused on several initiatives connected to the U. of C. that its proponents say have been successful in reducing violence or improving the lives of local residents.
“We need to combine these violence prevention strategies with long-term sustained economic and social investment in communities,” said Deborah Gorman-Smith, director of the Chicago Center for Youth Violence Prevention (CCYVP) and dean of the Crown Family School of Social Work, Policy and Practice (previously named the School of Social Service Administration).
“We’ve demonstrated really importantly that prevention works and can do things to decrease risks of violence. But we haven’t concentrated those efforts in a way that makes real progress in reducing community-level rates of violence.”
In 2019, the CCYVP and the Bronzeville nonprofit Bright Star Community Outreach published an action plan for the neighborhood, which gathered feedback from students, residents and people working in the neighborhood. The plan’s goals include advancing educational equity and giving those living in Bronzeville access to jobs and training programs.
“I still personally believe that the best violence prevention is access to a world-class education and also a great job, job readiness skills, for household-sustaining wages and opportunities for entrepreneurship,” said Chris Harris, senior pastor at Bright Star Community Church and CEO of the affiliated nonprofit that worked with CCYVP on the plan. “It’s great to have the programs, but where is the wealth investment?”
Brenda Battle, senior vice president for community health transformation at UChicago Medicine, spoke about the trauma and violence recovery program at the hospitals instituted since the Level 1 trauma center reopened at the U. of C. in 2018.
According to Battle, 45% of people who are violently injured are likely to be reinjured within 5 years, while a quarter are likely to die due to homicide.
“The traumatic stress from violence impacts that individual in such a way that often they go out and buy a gun or get a weapon to protect themselves, protect their families,” she said.
“Our recovery program is really focused on bringing individuals with experience and who have been trained to work with individuals that have been violently injured. When they come to the emergency room, capturing them at the moment — we call it “the golden hour” — that moment when the individual is most likely to respond to interventions that will prevent them from being reinjured in the future.”
Battle said that nearly a quarter of the people that interact with violence recovery specialists accept behavioral services offering treatment for trauma and other mental health issues, a rate higher than the national average of 12% among victims of gun violence.
Once the recovery program identifies someone at risk of violence, it also connects them with Chicago CRED, a nonprofit working on gun violence reduction founded in 2016 by Arne Duncan and Laurene Powell Jobs.
Jalon Arthur, director of strategic initiatives with CRED, gave the example of a “very influential individual” who had been shot in Roseland.
“He was bent on retaliation. His guys were coming up to the hospital, at the hospital, outside the hospital, we were talking to them. We had an opportunity for two weeks straight, while he was at the hospital — engaging him, engaging his guys at the hospital, engaging the guys back at the block, engaging the group that was supposed to have done the shooting in the first place.
When the man came home, CRED helped relocate him to another area. Arthur said the group is still working with other people linked to the man and established a “non-aggression agreement” between the two groups involved in the initial shooting.
“We have employment and training. We have meaningful job placement opportunities for our young men and women, and we have financial support, housing,” said Arthur. “We’re not just working with individuals — we're working with groups as well.”
