The University of Chicago will pay $13.5 million to settle a lawsuit that alleges the school illegally colluded with other top universities to price-fix financial aid packages to students.
The U. of C. is the first defendant in the alleged “cartel” of 17 colleges and universities in the suit to settle, according to a court filing on Monday. The antitrust case, brought on as a class-action suit by current and former students, argues that these institutions engaged in a “price-fixing conspiracy” by colluding to restrict financial aid offers. In doing so, plaintiffs argue, the U. of C., Northwestern, Duke, Vanderbilt, the California Institute of Technology and most of the Ivy League artificially inflated tuitions for more than 170,000 students over the past two decades.
Though the U. Of C. Is the first to settle, the university said in Monday’s court filing that this is not an admission of liability, but rather a means to avoid continued litigation.
In a statement to the Herald, the U. of C. maintains that the lawsuit’s claims are “without merit.”
“The University of Chicago is committed to removing financial barriers for undergraduate students who are admitted to the College and is proud of the extensive financial aid we offer to students,” a spokesperson said. “We look forward to putting this matter behind us and continuing to focus our efforts on expanding access to a transformative undergraduate education.”
In addition to the $13.5 million settlement to students, the U. of C. has agreed to provide documents and other information to plaintiffs detailing the school’s financial aid practices. The deal is awaiting approval by U.S. District Judge Matthew Kennelly.
As of Monday, the other 16 schools in the suit continue to deny the allegations in court. Last year, the schools attempted to get the case dismissed; Kennelly denied this motion.
The 568 Presidents Group
The lawsuit, filed in Illinois federal court in January of last year, targets the schools’ shared membership in the now-dissolved 568 Presidents Group. It alleges that the schools in this group had used a shared methodology to calculate applicants’ financial needs for the past 20 years.
Per a 1994 federal antitrust exemption that expired last fall, schools were allowed to collaborate on aid formulas if they also did need-blind admissions — meaning schools were required to consider applications without regard for their financial circumstances. The suit, however, argues that schools do weigh applicants’ abilities to pay, such as by choosing wealthier applicants on wait lists for admission. This, the suit claims, is a violation of the antitrust exemption.
“The 568 Cartel has explicitly aimed to reduce or eliminate price competition among its members,” the suit argues. “As a result of this conspiracy, the net price of attendance for financial-aid recipients at Defendants’ schools has been artificially inflated.”
The University withdrew from the group in 2014, according to court documents. The group dissolved in 2022 amid the lawsuit.
