The University of Chicago’s new Public Safety Advisory Council is accepting applications for its first slate of representatives.
The council, announced May 6, will “provide a formal mechanism for community input” around the University of Chicago Police Department (UCPD). The council is the latest in a series of policing shifts from the city and U. of C. since last fall, including an increase in the number of patrols and traffic stops in the neighborhood.
U. of C. Law School Professor Sharon R. Fairley said the university has been thinking about the council for "months if not years," spurred by community feedback about public safety gathered over listening sessions and stakeholder conversations. In the last few months, the school's administration put the plans into action.
"The core idea is to create a formal mechanism for community feedback and input to public safety issues," Fairley said. "When you think about the responsibilities of bodies like this, it's really going to be input to policymaking; for example, the ability to review existing policies and to collaborate with the department on new policies and to create formal mechanisms for feedback and input on public safety matters."
The council's recommendations will be publicly available on its website, as will be the university's responses.
It may, for instance, issue surveys or hold periodic public forums to gather community input. Fairley noted the diversity of the area around the U. of C. and the preponderance of opinions, adding, "We want to make sure that we're engaging with the community and making sure that everybody has an opportunity to have their voice be heard."
Fairley said the council's power is in bringing heterogeneous people together to one table, and acknowledged that they may not all agree on public safety issues.
"We needed to have some way of bringing everyone to the table and to find a way that we could go forward in a way that makes everybody feel that their voices have been heard," she said. "Even if they don't get their particular way, at least their voices have been heard and factored into decisions that have been made."
Fairley said the council is only one of several of the U. of C.'s initiatives to address public safety and Chicago's public safety challenges writ large.
"I think it is going to have a great deal of benefit," she said. "We really want to get the word out broadly so that the people who are interested in serving on something like this know about it and have a chance to submit an application."
The council will hold monthly public meetings, and have 15 voting members and six non-voting members.
The 15 voting members include four representatives from the community, who must live in the UCPD patrol area or have a child enrolled in a K-12 school within the patrol area. The community members, who cannot be employed in law enforcement or have any “conflicts of interest” with the university, will be nominated through the Office of Civic Engagement and selected for the council by U. of C. Provost Ka Yee C. Lee.
Other representatives on the council will be drawn from the university’s faculty, students and staff, as well as a chair nominated by Lee and approved by U. of C. President Paul Alivisatos.
Applications for the council will be open through May 27. For more information, or to apply, visit psac.uchicago.edu/apply
