University of Chicago men’s soccer coach Julianne Sitch became the first woman to lead a men’s team to an NCAA soccer championship win this weekend.
In a Division III championship game on Saturday, Dec. 2 in Salem, Va., the Maroons defeated Massachusetts liberal arts school Williams College 2-0.
Both goals came late in the second half, from U. of C. midfielder Robbie Pino and forward Ryan Yetishefsky, according to NCAA coverage.
“Just to watch them play, I’m extremely proud. They wear their heart on their sleeve, they show up every day,” Coach Julianna Sitch said in a post-game interview.
Sitch is wrapping up her first year as U. of C.'s head coach. A native of Oswego, Ill., she played for DePaul University in college, where she was an all-American player. She went on to play professionally for teams domestically and abroad, such as the Chicago Red Stars, before retiring in 2014.
She has previously coached the women’s soccer program at U. of C. and the University of Illinois-Chicago, as well as the Chicago Red Stars.
The team had advanced to the semifinal four times before in the school’s history, but had never made it out of the final four.
They join men’s tennis as the only two U. of C. teams to have won national championships.
The Maroons finished off the season with a 22-0-1 overall record.
