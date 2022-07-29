Community and academic violence reduction efforts can apply for $15 million worth of funding from the University of Chicago's Violence Intervention Fund through Sept. 1.
The school aims to support evidence-based local programs and build the evidence base for intervention over three years of funding. President Paul Alivisatos announced plans for the fund in January, and the school's Office for Civic Engagement has been developing it in the months since with community residents and public safety and nonprofit leaders.
“The Violence Intervention Fund is the University’s latest investment in violence prevention and community safety,” Alivisatos said in a statement. “It also serves as an opportunity to catalyze, support and help scale high-impact programs in collaboration with South Side community partners to reduce the violence that affects our shared community.”
There will be a one-year "pilot" track grant for new violence-prevention programs or milestone-driven interventions with data-collection and evaluation components and "scale" track grants that will invest in strengthening and scaling existing, evidence-based violence intervention programs with the highest probability of reducing violence around the mid-South Side.
More information is at voices.uchicago.edu/violenceinterventionfund.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.