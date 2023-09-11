Three games into the season, the University of Chicago men’s soccer team is undefeated and on track to defend their NCAA title.
At the Maroon’s most recent game on Saturday, Sept. 9, last year’s Division III national champions handily beat the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire with a score of 4-1. The game, a home match at Stagg Field, drew a crowd of more than 200 people, including some former players.
“It’s always good to be back and watch a great soccer game,” said Griffin Wada, a former Maroons defender and recent U. of C. graduate. “I think it’s bittersweet because I’d love to still be out there. But it’s awesome to see where this team is going, and they looked really good today.”
The Blugolds scored the first goal in the middle of the first half, but Maroons midfielder Robbie Pino tied the game near the end of the half.
“It felt good,” said Pino, who was named to last year’s all-tournament team. “I just took a touch and hit it and it went further left than I wanted it to. But the keeper was off his line and it ended up going in.”
The Maroons took charge in the second half, recording three goals by senior forward Ryan Yetishefsky, sophomore defender George Lin and freshman midfielder Evan Kanellos.
“I think we just needed a strong reset at halftime,” said Yetishefsky. “It was important to come out swinging in the second half.”
The Maroons’ 2023 season kicked off with a Sept. 1 win over St. Olaf College, with a final score of 4-2. Two days later, a match against Gustavus Adolphus College resulted in a 2-2 draw.
(The Maroons haven’t lost a game since December 2021, when they fell short against Amherst College during the national semifinal matchup.)
“I think the team and the coaching staff does a really good job of making sure everybody is focusing one game at a time,” said junior goalkeeper Will Boyes. “It’s really great to be able to have the focus and to be able to work towards that goal of plugging away at each game, and not listening to anybody on the outside.”
Phil Kroft, the Maroons’ new head coach, anticipates that one of his biggest challenges for the season will be keeping the no.1-ranked team focused and humble.
“We have a target on our back, but I feel like our guys are handling it very well,” Kroft said. “We don’t talk about the NCAA tournament; we talk about taking it one game at a time.”
Saturday’s game concluded with a small ceremony, during which last year’s players were presented with their championship rings.
“A couple of freshmen were telling me that they hope we could do a ring ceremony again next year,” Kroft said with a laugh. “That’s the goal.”
