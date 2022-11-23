The University of Chicago men’s soccer team, nationally ranked as the number two team for the NCAA Division III, are gearing up for an NCAA semifinal game next weekend. A crucial component to the Maroons’ undefeated season — a 20-0-1 record — has been an ironclad defense; a tool they’ll need to advance in these final playoff games.
Among this defensive outfit is junior goalkeeper Will Boyes, a contender for the NCAA’s top goalie of the season. A biology and public policy major, Boyes has had 47 saves and allowed only 11 goals this season, and has a goals-against average of 0.52. He also sits in fifth place in the entire division for the most shutouts (11).
"I am honored to be among the conversation for top goalies at the division three level," said Boyes. "This has been the culmination of years of work on and off the field getting better every day. I owe my success in no small part to those who have been there for me along the way.”
I can’t thank my family enough for driving me to games and training and offering their love and support every step of the way."
Born in Houston and raised in Radnor, Penn., a western suburb of Philadelphia, Boyes has been playing the sport of soccer since the age of four.. He said his earliest memories are of playing soccer in the indoor facility of YSC Sports (formerly Rocket Sports). At the age of 13, Boyes attended Penn Fusion Soccer Academy in West Chester, Penn. where he honed his skills as a goalie.
"Goalkeeper training is where I fell in love with the position,” said Boyes. “I was never the most athletic or largest goalkeeper, but I always prided myself on the details and perfecting my technique.”
Boyes attended The Haverford School in Haverford which is three miles west of Philadelphia, where he played alongside current U. of C. teammate, defender Griffin Wada. He was named the team’s most valuable player and the Inter-Academic League second all-star team before graduating in 2020.
"My high school career was a dream," said Boyes. "There is nothing like playing soccer alongside your best friends week in and week out."
Boyes matriculated at the U. of C. that fall because of the Maroons’ “dominant presence in Division III soccer for the greater part of the last decade,” he said. But, due to COVID-19 shutdowns, the soccer program — and Boyes’ collegiate athletic career — was put on hold until 2021.
Last fall, Boyes was a backup goalie and registered a 6-1 record for his first season. This year, Maroons head coach Julianne Sitch said, “you can tell he really pushed himself, and he just continues to rise above that.”
Boyes was recently named to the University Athletic Association’s first all-star and all-academic teams for this season.
"I am forever indebted to my coaches and teammates who push me to be my best every day and always have my back,” Boyes said.
The next U. of C. men’s soccer game is the NCAA semifinals on Dec. 1 in Salem, Virginia, where they will face off against the Stevens Institute of Technology from Hoboken, New Jersey.
