The University of Chicago launched a $2 million initiative Monday to assist people and businesses on the South Side during the coronavirus outbreak.
Through the Office of Civic Engagement, the U. of C. will use its dining facilities to provide 225,000 meals over 10 weeks to South Side residents. To do so, the university is partnering with the Greater Chicago Food Depository across Hyde Park and eight adjacent community areas. The initiative is backed by $1 million in “direct funding and philanthropy,” according to a news release.
Another $1 million will go to helping out small businesses and nonprofits with bridge grants of up to $7500. Independent businesses that have a lease with the U. of C. will also be eligible for rent relief. The Polsky Center, the university’s accelerator program on 53rd Street, will also make its small business workshops publicly accessible.
Visit coronavirusupdates.uchicago.edu for more information, including a list of food distribution sites.
