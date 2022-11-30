Graduate student workers at the University of Chicago have filed a petition for a union election with the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB).
On Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 30, several U. of C. graduate workers delivered more than 2,000 signed union cards for Graduate Students United - United Electrical, Radio and Machine Workers of America (GSU-UE) to the regional NLRB office, kickstarting the process for a ballot election.
The thousands of signed cards indicate majority support among the U. of C.’s graduate workforce for GSU-UE to serve as their collective bargaining representative with the university.
“We can say officially that we have a majority if not a super majority in every single department on campus,” said Natalie Farrell, a Ph.D. candidate in music and a general secretary with GSU-UE.
As outlined in the union's campaign platform, primary goals for GSU-UE include increasing wages and benefits, rewriting “inequitable” laboratory and classroom policies, attaining more administrative support for international students and making the university’s budget more transparent.
“A majority of graduate workers have signed our union cards because we fundamentally deserve a voice in our workplace,” said Farrell in a Nov. 30 statement after filing with the NLRB. “Unionizing is the only way to guarantee us legally-enforceable negotiating power to win the tools that we need to be outstanding teachers and researchers with a healthy work environment and fair compensation.”
A bargaining unit has not yet been established; GSU-UE organizers estimate that it would represent more than 3,000 graduate workers across the biological, physical and social sciences, as well as in the humanities, social work and business programs. (Overall there are more than 10,000 total graduate students at the U. of C., which includes professional, masters and Ph.D. students.)
The filing comes just under two months after GSU-UE launched their organizing campaign. Organizers kicked off the card drive with a large midday rally on Sept. 27, garnering more than 1,000 signed union cards within the first week. On Nov. 16, with more than 2,000 union cards signed, GSU-UE organizers delivered a letter to university administrators requesting voluntary union recognition, which, if approved, would have made an election unnecessary. The university denied this request on Nov. 29.
“The University’s position is that graduate student unionization is likely to bring more disadvantages than advantages in the form of additional costs, time, and bureaucracy,” wrote U. of C. Provost Ka Yee Lee in a statement. “We currently engage with graduate students through many direct channels, which we believe are more flexible and responsive to students’ varied needs and better suited to our graduate degree programs than a collective bargaining agreement would be.”
Though graduate worker organizers are confident that the numbers are in their favor in a ballot election, it’s a time-consuming and sometimes costly legal process for both the union and employers. Over the next few weeks, GSU-UE and university administrators will participate in hearings conducted by the NLRB; the parameters of a bargaining unit will be established, an election date will be set and thousands of ballots will be mailed out to workers.
Farrell noted that this organizing builds off GSU’s previous unionization effort in 2017: “We’re basically doing it all over again, (but) we’re hoping to represent more departments than we were originally allowed to with our former affiliation (the American Federation of Teachers (AFT)).”
In October 2017, graduate students voted 1102-479 in an NLRB election to unionize (voter turnout was about 70%) with the AFT. Though more than 2,200 U. of C. graduate workers were set to be represented by the AFT, the election was appealed by the university in 2018 and, in the face of an unfavorable legal landscape, GSU subsequently forced to withdraw their NLRB petition, ending the campaign.
This time around, GSU-UE is organizing under a NLRB board with a track record of ruling in favor of graduate workers unionizing. Recent examples include successful union elections at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Indiana University—both of which are affiliated with UE.
GSU-UE’s election filing comes just under two weeks after more than 2,000 graduate workers at Northwestern University petitioned to unionize with UE (representing a total of 3,500 graduate workers).
“As the workers closest to our labs and classrooms, we are the experts on what resources we need in the workplace to successfully conduct world-class research and scholarship at the University of Chicago,” said Farrell. “While we would prefer that the administration recognized our supermajority now, we’re excited to move forward towards voting to secure… real decision-making power over our working conditions.”
