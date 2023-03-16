Graduate student workers at the University of Chicago have successfully voted to unionize. The union, Graduate Students United-United Electrical, Radio and Machine Workers of America (GSU-UE), will now represent some 3,000 graduate workers across the sciences, humanities and business programs in contract negotiations with the university.
The union win comes after more than 15 years of organizing to get a collective bargaining agreement with the university and amid a national uptick in academic labor organizing.
In an election held by the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) last month and tallied today, graduate workers voted 1,696 to 155 to unionize. With a 92% margin, the election is a landslide win for GSU-UE.
“We’re so excited to have such a strong coalition of workers and to hopefully meet with the university at the bargaining table soon,” said Natalie Farrell, a Ph.D. candidate in music and a general secretary with GSU-UE. “This is huge.”
With Thursday’s vote, GSU-UE and the university will now move into contract negotiations. Farrell said the union is turning its attention to internally electing representatives for a bargaining committee.
According to the union’s campaign platform, key contract goals include increasing wages and benefits, rewriting “inequitable” laboratory and classroom policies, attaining more administrative support for international students and making the university’s budget more transparent.
This fall, the U. of C. will increase annual base stipends for graduate workers to $37,000 — a $4,000 bump —, a decision GSU-UE organizers argue was made in response to the union drive. This translates to an income of roughly $18.50 per hour.
In contrast, the living wage in Chicago for a single adult is about $19 per hour, and $36 per hour for an adult with one child, according to the MIT living wage calculator.
The university could not provide comment by the Herald’s press time.
U. of C. graduate student workers have been trying to get a collective bargaining agreement with the university since forming GSU in 2007. Thursday’s vote marks a substantial step forward in these efforts to negotiate a contract with one of the largest private employers of graduate workers in the city and of workers more generally on the South Side.
A decade after forming GSU, graduate student workers successfully won their first union election through the NLRB, affiliating with the American Federation of Teachers. The election was appealed by the university in 2018 and, in the face of an unfavorable legal landscape, the union was forced to withdraw its NLRB petition, ending the campaign.
Indeed, a wave of higher education organizing has swept campuses nationwide.
Recent high-profile union wins include almost 3,000 graduate workers at Northwestern University and more than 1,800 at Yale University in New Haven, Connecticut. This month, graduate student workers launched union drives at Duke University in Raleigh, North Carolina and the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis — encompassing about 7,000 Ph.D students combined.
Labor actions in academia are on the rise, too. In December, 36,000 graduate workers and 16,000 academic employees at the University of California staged a 40-day strike — the largest higher-education work stoppage in U.S. history — for a new contract.
Back in Chicago, Farrell said, GSU-UE members hope that the union win will have an impact that reaches beyond campus.
“We’re very grateful for our Hyde Park neighbors that have supported us over the last 15 years of organizing,” she said. “Hopefully this brings a new era of us all having a greater say in this place that we call home.”
