Thousands of graduate student workers at the University of Chicago are now voting in a union election several years in the making.
On a frigid Tuesday morning, Jan. 31, ballot boxes at locations across campus opened for some 3,000 U. of C. graduate workers to vote on whether to officially unionize with the United Electrical, Radio & Machine Workers of America (UE).
If successful the new union, GSU-UE, will represent graduate workers across the sciences, humanities, social work and business programs in contract negotiations with the university.
It would also mark a substantial step forward in a 15 year struggle for workers to obtain a contract with the university, which is one of the largest employers of graduate workers in the city and of workers more generally on the South Side.
Union organizing efforts began on campus in 2007; a decade later, graduate workers successfully won their first union election through the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB), affiliating with the American Federation of Teachers. (The election was appealed by the university in 2018 and, in the face of an unfavorable legal landscape, the union was forced to withdraw its NLRB petition, ending the campaign.)
Election results won’t be tallied until mid-March due to the inclusion of mail-in ballots, but GSU-UE organizers are optimistic the numbers will be in their favor. In November, just two months after formally launching the union campaign, more than 2,000 graduate workers had signed union cards.
“A majority of graduate workers have signed our union cards because we fundamentally deserve a voice in our workplace,” said Natalie Farrell, a Ph.D. candidate in music and a general secretary with GSU-UE. “Unionizing is the only way to guarantee us legally-enforceable negotiating power to win the tools that we need to be outstanding teachers and researchers with a healthy work environment and fair compensation.”
As outlined in the union's campaign platform, primary goals for GSU-UE include increasing wages and benefits, rewriting “inequitable” laboratory and classroom policies, attaining more administrative support for international students and making the university’s budget more transparent.
The election comes on the heels of a landslide victory for Northwestern University’s graduate worker union. On Jan. 12, almost 3,000 graduate workers — about 93.5% of ballots — voted to unionize with UE.
It also follows a national uptick in organizing among graduate student workers. Last year, both the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Indiana University voted to unionize with UE, and in December, 36,000 graduate workers and 16,000 academic employees at the University of California staged a 40-day strike — the largest higher-education work stoppage in U.S. history — for a new contract.
“As the workers closest to our labs and classrooms, we are the experts on what resources we need in the workplace to successfully conduct world-class research and scholarship at the University of Chicago,” said Farrell in November. “While we would prefer that the administration recognized our supermajority now, we’re excited to move forward towards voting to secure … real decision-making power over our working conditions.”
