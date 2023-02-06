The University of Chicago Folk Festival returns for its 63rd year this weekend for two days of in-person performances and workshops.
The event is hosted by the U. of C.’s Folklore Society and will largely take place at Mandel Hall, 311 E. 57th St., on Feb. 10 and 11.
The festival was founded in 1961, in the midst of the American folk revival peak. Performances went virtual when the pandemic arrived; this weekend marks the revival of in-person folk festivities.
“(We’re) really excited to bring this Hyde Park cultural institution back fully in-person the way it was always meant to be,” said Folklore Society co-president Nick Rommel.
This year’s stylings include bluegrass, country and blues music, as well as traditional, Irish, Cajun, Bulgarian and Mexican folk.
The Smoky Mountain-founded Po’ Ramblin’ Boys, Bulgarian vocalist and gadulka-player Donka and Nikolay Kolev, Louisiana band Balfa Toujours, Sones de México Ensemble fiddler Juan Rivera and bluesy multi-instrumentalist Jerron “Blind Boy” Paxton are among featured performers.
The festival will also host workshops in quilting, blues harmonica, Scandinavian dance, fiddling and more at Ida Noyes Hall, 1212 E. 59th St., on Saturday.
Tickets are $30 for regular admission, $20 for seniors and $5 for students. Purchase tickets and see the full schedule at uofcfolk.org/index.shtml.
