After a two-year pandemic hiatus, the 63rd annual University of Chicago Folk Festival returned in full force last weekend to Mandel and Ida Noyes halls with two live concerts and a day of in-person workshops.
For the past decade, the festival has cast its folk music net over an ever widening set of musical traditions. This year’s festival featured the Bulgarian gadulka (a bowed string instrument) music of Donka and Nikolay Kolev, the Mexican son huasteco-stylings of Juan Rivera and his band, blues, bluegrass, country, Cajun and Irish traditional.
Nick Rommel, co-president of the U. of C. Folklore Society and an enthusiastic festival co-MC, was surprised by concerts’ attendance, particularly the Saturday show that drew more than 600 attendees and got close to reaching capacity at Mandel Hall, 1131 E. 57th St. A highlight for Rommel was the Balfa Toujours finale on Saturday evening, when the Cajun “family band” brought young family members and acoustic blues artist Jerron “Blind Boy” Paxton on stage to perform alongside them. By the Balfa Toujours’ final number, dozens of concert goers – some who’ve been attending the festival for decades – were two-stepping on stage, in the aisles and balcony boxes.
Even though there were no homemade cookies this year — a festival staple fallen victim to the U. of C.’s prohibition on the sale of homemade food — the Saturday workshops were lively and well attended. The Lakeside Quilting Guild held a quilt-block sewing workshop and Rivera taught huastecan fiddling; all the while, Ida Noyes’ hallways, stairwells and common spaces were filled with musicians jamming in small and large groups. And the festival mainstay, a Cajun dance and workshop, was led by Balfa Toujours.
Rommel said that next year’s festival is actively being planned and will most likely occur over the second weekend of February. A digital history of the festival, which began in 1961, is being developed by the Hyde Park Historical Society.
