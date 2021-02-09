The 61st edition of the University of Chicago Folk Festival will take place Feb. 12-13, with performances and workshops streamed virtually.
The festival, which has branched out to new varieties of folk music in recent years, includes sets from Scottish bagpiper Brìghde Chaimbeul, Mexican family band Gorrión Serrano and singer-songwriter Cedric Watson, who performs Cajun, Creole and Zydeco music.
Feb. 12-13, starting at 7 p.m. Free, no registration necessary. For streaming information, visit uofcfolk.org.
