From graduate students organizing for a labor union to undergraduates staging sit-ins at police headquarters, University of Chicago students have never hesitated to lobby the administration for change.
Now the school’s administration is feeling pressure from a different direction – more than 60 faculty members from the Center for the Study of Race, Politics, and Culture (CSRPC), including five former directors of the center, have signed a letter demanding a number of reforms regarding the study of race and racial justice.
Chief among their complaints is that the university has failed to hire a permanent director for the center. They state that the U. of C. has undertaken multiple searches and paid more than $80,000 to an external recruiting firm to no avail, and that the lack of permanent leadership has come at a cost.
“For nearly four years, the Center has been under interim leadership, severely constraining its ability to fulfill its mission to serve as a hub for the rigorous study of race,” the letter says. “Each year the Center has lacked a permanent director with the institutional stability to pursue a long-term vision, the University of Chicago demonstrates its studied neglect of the study of race.”
They assert that the administration's lack of support for the CSRPC was a roadblock in the hiring process. “The faculty finalists for both searches cited similar uncertainties about the upper administration’s support for CSRPC as a major factor in their decision to decline or withdraw.”
This complaint is reflected in the group’s demands for more autonomy and support for the CSRPC. Noting that the university had cut their budget for next year by $50,000, they call for an increase. Citing the current nationwide outcry over racial injustice, they say: “While we recognize the financial difficulties posed by the current pandemic, the need to support the study of race and racism has never been more urgent.”
Similar to the library employees at the U. of C. who took issue with their own budget cuts, these professors want transparency. They request a release of the University of Chicago Police (UCPD) budgets from the past 20 years and call for defunding the UCPD.
In a statement, the university said: "“The University is committed to further collaboration and action to achieve common goals, including ensuring that the Center for the Study of Race, Politics and Culture, and related efforts of University faculty, have the support needed to ‘become an even more vital part of the University of Chicago community.’ While all units of the University will share the burden of the financial measures described in President Zimmer’s June 10, the University is committed to the success of the CSRPC, as reflected by significant increases in the center’s budget in recent years."
They also demand that the university establish a department of critical race studies. Although the college has a critical race and ethnic studies major, no department exists. This is an anomaly when considering the U. of C.’s peer institutions such as Harvard, Yale, Princeton, UC Berkeley, Northwestern, and UCLA, which all have some variation of such a department that focuses on race. Campus working groups such as UChicago United have long pushed for the institutionalization of ethnic studies into a department.
The faculty members also take issue with the university’s history; although the U. of C. maintains that slaveholder Stephen Douglas “had no connection to the University of Chicago that was founded in 1890 as a new institution with a distinct mission,” the authors of the call-to-action letter contend that Douglas’s influence has touched the current U. of C. The U. of C. was originally established in 1856 on land owned by Douglas. After financial difficulty, it closed and was re-founded in 1890.
“After his [Stephen Douglas] death in 1861, there is no question that his fortune permitted the Hyde Park campus to retain the institutional mores, donor networks, faculty base, and library holdings from the Old University of Chicago. As John Boyer concludes in The University of Chicago: A History, ‘there was indeed no break, if one saw the University through a Burkean spectrum of transgenerational partnerships.’” They demand acknowledgment of the debt owed to the enslaved people of Douglas’ plantations and the establishment of a committee to investigate and determine reparations.
Regardless of its origins, the authors assert that the U. of C. still perpetuates racist systems. “The University’s active role in maintaining and supporting racial restrictive covenants and urban renewal policies that kept out Black residents in the 20th century must also be acknowledged.”
“Faculty, staff and community members have no choce but to interpret the continued ambiguity regarding the future of the CSRPC’s leadership, declining budget of the Center, the recent elimination of the Special Trustee’s Program providing central funding for under-represented minority doctoral students, the large footprint of University police, and the continued disregard of demands for a Community Benefits Agreement for the Obama Presidential Center as clear signals that the University is not only failing to live up to its professed commitment to “build a more just community,” but remains indifferent to how its policies and actions work, in fact, to reproduce racial hierarchy within and beyond its walls,” the letter said.
The faculty signatories are leveraging their academic positions to try to exact their demands. Associates of the CSRPC will refuse to participate in new faculty searches, to allow the university to use their accomplishments for promotions, or to cooperate with the U. of C. press office. They will also discourage colleagues at other institutions from “accepting invitations to participate in talks, conferences, or symposia hosted by the University of Chicago until the University takes meaningful action to address its inequitable structures, and request that those committing to this action sign this letter in solidarity.”
In a statement Provost Ka Yee C. Lee responded to the letter. “I share a sense of urgency to make concrete progress. At the same time, I should note that I have a different point of view on some points advanced in the letter, and in some areas it’s quite possible that we will ultimately disagree on the overall approach and best course of action. Regardless of our relative positions on such issues, I am committed to an exchange of views characterized by careful listening and candid discussions.”
“It is not just individual members of the university community, but the University of Chicago as an institution that needs to engage in critical reflection and concrete action,” the letter said. “Over its history, the University has consistently reproduced racist structures and social systems. Professed commitments to diversity and inclusion ring hollow in a context where the University does not support the study of race, falls short of its commitments to build a diverse faculty, maintains one of the largest private police force in the country, and refuses to engage the South Side of Chicago as an equal partner in decisions about campus expansion.”
