The University of Chicago Medicine has received a multi-million dollar federal grant for ovarian cancer research.
The joint $9 million grant is from the National Cancer Institute and will be given to the U. of C.’s Comprehensive Cancer Center along with the Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center in Buffalo, New York.
The money will go to a pair of separate projects. The first focuses on the environment surrounding an ovarian tumor, while the second consists of an early-phase clinical trial to test out a vaccine that could help immune cells recognize and fight against ovarian cancer cells.
At the U. of C., the research will be led by Kunle Odunsi, director of the Comprehensive Cancer Center, as well as a professor of obstetrics and gynecology.
“The combined expertise of our institutions and resources provided by the NCI put us in a prime position to develop novel, more effective therapies,” said Odunsi in a press release.
The grant will also allow the two centers to give out further pilot grants to other new and established ovarian cancer researchers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.